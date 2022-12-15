Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sydney Theatre Company's THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Returns For A Limited Season

Performances run 3 - 18 February.

Dec. 15, 2022  
Following sold out seasons earlier this year in Sydney, Melbourne and at Adelaide Festival, Sydney Theatre Company's critically-acclaimed adaptation of The Picture of Dorian Gray will return once more to Roslyn Packer Theatre for a limited season.

Adapted and directed by STC Artistic Director Kip Williams, this thrillingly ambitious production starring Eryn Jean Norvill as all 26 characters will play for just 14 performances from 3 - 18 February - making tickets the perfect Christmas gift for someone who previously missed out on this "once in a lifetime event" (Arts Hub).

Described as "one of the greatest performances ever seen on an Australian stage" (Time Out), the show employs multiple live cameras and pre-recorded video which allow Norvill (Suddenly Last Summer, Romeo and Juliet) to create an audacious cascade of theatrical transformations. The production premiered in 2020 to five-star reviews and has garnered stellar receptions.

Williams said he was delighted to once again be remounting The Picture of Dorian Gray in Sydney before taking the production to Auckland Festival in March, praising the epic collaborative efforts of Norvill and the creative and technical team who have brought his ambitious vision to life.

"We're thrilled that Melbourne and Adelaide responded so enthusiastically to the show earlier this year, and we're beyond excited to bring this production to even more audiences in Sydney and New Zealand next year," Williams said.

"I am immensely proud of this production and in awe of Eryn Jean's spectacular performance and the extraordinary work of our team of remarkable artists and technicians. We have brought new life to this classic work that's exploration of narcissism and the cult of the individual is just as relevant, hilarious and insightful today as it was upon its initial release in 1890."

Building on a career-long fascination with theatrical innovation and spectacular reinventions of classic stories (Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Suddenly Last Summer, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui), STC Artistic Director Kip Williams has written an adaption of Wilde's century-old fable that is a magnificent mirror to our times.

Williams first directed Eryn Jean Norvill in Romeo & Juliet, his first play as STC Resident Director in 2013. They went on to work together on a number of productions including, Cyrano de Bergerac (2014), Suddenly Last Summer (2015), All My Sons (2016), Three Sisters (2017) and in 2019 Norvill was dramaturg on Williams' production of Lord of the Flies.

The Picture of Dorian Gray plays Roslyn Packer Theatre from 3 - 18 February.



