Sydney Opera House Presents CLAUDEL

CLAUDEL is a thrilling reimagining of the story of one of the world's greatest and most misunderstood sculptors, Camille Claudel and her complex relationship with legendary artist, Auguste Rodin.

In an exclusive Australian premiere, from 23 April at The Playhouse, Sydney Opera House, CLAUDEL is a thrilling combination of narrative, dance, sculpture and music.

Written and directed by acclaimed playwright Wendy Beckett and Choreographed by the internationally celebrated Meryl Tankard, CLAUDEL explores the life of the highly talented and rebellious young sculptor Camille Claudel. Set in 1880s Paris, this haunting drama unflinchingly questions the notions of genius versus madness and the consequences for those who chose lives that are deemed too different for society to tolerate.

CLAUDEL directed by Wendy Beckett with choreography by Meryl Tankard first premiered in March 2018 at the historic Athénée Theatre in Paris, France followed by a limited season at Festival OFF d'Avignon.

Rising Star of the British Shakespearean stage Imogen Sage (Measure for Measure -Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and Rebecca - Kneehigh Theatre) fresh from feature-film Dark Noise for Clara Chong makes her Sydney Opera House debut in the title-role, Camille Claudel.

Stage and Television Stalwart Christopher Stollery previously gracing the small screen in Frayed (ABC/Sky Comedy UK), Dom & Adrian (Easy Tiger), Top of the Lake (BBC UKTV) and stages in City of Gold(Queensland Theatre), Antony & Cleopatra (Sport for Jove) and Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead(Sydney Theatre Company) joins the cast as French sculptor Auguste Rodin.

Veteran stage, film and television performer Tara Morice known for her roles in Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom (BAFTA and AFI Nominations), Dance Academy (ABC), Blue Heelers (Southern Star/Seven Network), Dance Nation (Belvoir) and Harp in The South (Sydney Theatre Company) will play Madame Claudel, mother to the admired sculptor.

Featuring a cast of some of Australia's most acclaimed theatrical talent CLAUDEL also features Henrietta Amevor (Stan's Bump), Mitchell Bourke (ABC/Matchbox Production's The Heights) and recent graduate of NIDA Melissa Kahraman as Jessie.

Wendy Beckett has written over twenty-five plays and directed over forty. She is also the author of biographies, books, academic studies and radio plays written for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. A selection of her books and writings can be found among the collections of the National Library of Australia. For the last 10 years she has been creating, directing and producing her own pieces across the world.

Meryl Tankard has forged a stellar career as a director and choreographer. She has created ballet, opera and music and dance theatre for the main stages of Australia, France, Germany, the UK and USA. She was principal artist with the renowned Pina Pausch Wuppertal Dance Theatre and Artistic Director of Australian Dance Theatre for six years. More recently Meryl has focused on film and screen culture. Scenic and graphic design by Halcyon Pratt.

