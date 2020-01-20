Sydney Comedy Festival Announces New Names Joining 2020 Program

The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced an epic 70 new shows joining its jam-packed 2020 program, taking place across Sydney from April 20th to May 17th.

International names heading to our shores include Ms Pat (USA), Jeff Green (UK), Kyle Kinane (USA), Rich Hall (USA), Drew Lynch (USA), Lok Tim Chan (HK) and Takashi Wakasugi (JPN).

They join the recently added break-up king Daniel Sloss (SCO), Ireland's musical prince David O'Doherty, the unashamedly nerdy James Veitch (UK) and the painfully funny Adam Kay (UK).

Boosting the local line up are the hysterical Dave Hughes, Paul McDermott & Gatesy, 2018 RAW Comedy winner Bec Melrose, internet denizen Jordan Raskopoulos and the charming Sami Shah.

This new raft of acts will appear alongside already announced Aussie comedy stars including the iconic Agro, Hard Quiz host and Gold Logie Award winner Tom Gleeson, The Chaser's Andrew Hansen, Greek goddess Effie, Fiona O'Loughlin, The Umbilical Brothers and 2019 Barry Award winner Sam Campbell.

For the complete second release line-up, see the table below. Tickets can be purchased from Tuesday 21st January via www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au or the Box Office: 02 9020 6966.

The full 2020 Sydney Comedy Festival program will be announced in late February.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You