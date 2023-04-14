Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' Fund

The performance is on Wednesday May 3rd at 8pm.

Apr. 14, 2023 Â 

Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' Fund

Lambert House Enterprises presents its latest performance - a staged reading of The Disappearance at the New Theatre in Newtown on Wednesday May 3rd at 8pm.
A re-working of the classic book The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear, the play is also a partial adaptation of the screenplay Baxter by Reginald Rose (Twelve Angry Men).

The Disappearance is an emotional story about a young American teenager facing the combined challenge of his parents' disintegrating marriage, relocation to Australia and his ongoing attempt to overcome a debilitating speech impediment.

His uncaring, insensitive mother adds to his problems and as things begin to explode for him, he decides to 'disappear'. Three people - a loving neighbour and her French boyfriend and an equally caring speech therapist/analyst give hope that his future may be more positive.

Sympathetic, moving and intensely concerned with at the problems of mental health, the play is often humorous but never sentimental. As with all previous LHE readings, the performance will raise money for the wonderful Actors Benevolent Fund - with the added aim of showcasing the piece and its cast for a potential later full season of this remarkable work.

Directed by Les Solomon, the reading features some of Sydney's finest established actors and young performers - and introduces a major new talent in Gordon Vignelles in the central role of "Roger".

THE DISAPPEARANCE

New Theatre - 542 King St Theatre, Newtown
Wednesday May 3rd At 8pm
With Nicola Bartholomew, Felicity Beale, Liam Faulkner Dimond, Norah George, David Hooley, Tayman Jamae, Tom Kelly.
And introducing Gordon Vignelles as Roger - with Katrina Retallick as Dr Clemm.
Proceeds to Actors Benevolent Fund NSW.
Tickets: Adults $35 | Concessions $30




Jopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie Photo
Jopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie Hornsby
Jopuka Productions, a leading Australian youth theatre company, has announced the opening of their first brand new theatre work of their 2023 season, The Boys on the Bus. Written by multi-award-winning playwright Jamie Hornsby, this gritty and gripping coming of age drama promises to be a raw and raucous examination of class, identity, despair, masculinity, and the stuff that goes on at 2am in the carpark of the 24-hour bakery.
Wits End Presents the World Premiere of CAVALCADE Next Month Photo
Wits' End Presents the World Premiere of CAVALCADE Next Month
Nobly accompanied by noted Melbourne pianist and moonlighting trapeze artist Peter Dumsday, award winning actors and sprint cyclists Tom Considine, Peter Houghton and John Jacobs take on horseless steeplechasing, competitive waitering, anthropomorphised ballroom dancing, and copyright defying theatrical parodies of emerging playwrights Shakespeare, Beckett, Brecht and Wilde, before journeying on into the darker reaches of the collective memory.
Full Cast Revealed For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Sydney Photo
Full Cast Revealed For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Sydney
Winner of 11 Tony Awards, the hit Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES returns to Sydney next week at the State Theatre from 19 April for six performances only.
Program Revealed For PACT Centre For Emerging Artists April SOUND OUT THE STREET Photo
Program Revealed For PACT Centre For Emerging Artists April SOUND OUT THE STREET
PACT Centre for Emerging Artists has announced the dynamic three-day program for Sound Out The Street in Erskineville, from 28 â€“ 30 April 2023. Celebrating the talent and diversity of the local community, the series finale brings together three days of pop-up art, music, sound and dance, in their largest outdoor event to date.

More Hot Stories For You


Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' FundStaged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' Fund
April 14, 2023

Lambert House Enterprises presents its latest performance â€“ a staged reading of The Disappearance at the New Theatre in Newtown on Wednesday May 3rd at 8pm. A re-working of the classic book The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear, the play is also a partial adaptation of the screenplay Baxter by Reginald Rose (Twelve Angry Men).
Jopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie HornsbyJopuka Productions Presents THE BOYS ON THE BUS From Multi Award Winning Playwright Jamie Hornsby
April 13, 2023

Jopuka Productions, a leading Australian youth theatre company, has announced the opening of their first brand new theatre work of their 2023 season, The Boys on the Bus. Written by multi-award-winning playwright Jamie Hornsby, this gritty and gripping coming of age drama promises to be a raw and raucous examination of class, identity, despair, masculinity, and the stuff that goes on at 2am in the carpark of the 24-hour bakery.
Wits' End Presents the World Premiere of CAVALCADE Next MonthWits' End Presents the World Premiere of CAVALCADE Next Month
April 12, 2023

Nobly accompanied by noted Melbourne pianist and moonlighting trapeze artist Peter Dumsday, award winning actors and sprint cyclists Tom Considine, Peter Houghton and John Jacobs take on horseless steeplechasing, competitive waitering, anthropomorphised ballroom dancing, and copyright defying theatrical parodies of emerging playwrights Shakespeare, Beckett, Brecht and Wilde, before journeying on into the darker reaches of the collective memory.
Program Revealed For PACT Centre For Emerging Artists April SOUND OUT THE STREETProgram Revealed For PACT Centre For Emerging Artists April SOUND OUT THE STREET
April 11, 2023

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists has announced the dynamic three-day program for Sound Out The Street in Erskineville, from 28 â€“ 30 April 2023. Celebrating the talent and diversity of the local community, the series finale brings together three days of pop-up art, music, sound and dance, in their largest outdoor event to date.
Full Cast Revealed For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in SydneyFull Cast Revealed For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Sydney
April 11, 2023

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, the hit Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES returns to Sydney next week at the State Theatre from 19 April for six performances only.
share