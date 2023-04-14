Staged Reading Reading of THE DISAPPEARANCE Will Aid the Actors' Fund

Lambert House Enterprises presents its latest performance - a staged reading of The Disappearance at the New Theatre in Newtown on Wednesday May 3rd at 8pm.

A re-working of the classic book The Boy Who Could Make Himself Disappear, the play is also a partial adaptation of the screenplay Baxter by Reginald Rose (Twelve Angry Men).

The Disappearance is an emotional story about a young American teenager facing the combined challenge of his parents' disintegrating marriage, relocation to Australia and his ongoing attempt to overcome a debilitating speech impediment.

His uncaring, insensitive mother adds to his problems and as things begin to explode for him, he decides to 'disappear'. Three people - a loving neighbour and her French boyfriend and an equally caring speech therapist/analyst give hope that his future may be more positive.



Sympathetic, moving and intensely concerned with at the problems of mental health, the play is often humorous but never sentimental. As with all previous LHE readings, the performance will raise money for the wonderful Actors Benevolent Fund - with the added aim of showcasing the piece and its cast for a potential later full season of this remarkable work.



Directed by Les Solomon, the reading features some of Sydney's finest established actors and young performers - and introduces a major new talent in Gordon Vignelles in the central role of "Roger".

THE DISAPPEARANCE

New Theatre - 542 King St Theatre, Newtown

Wednesday May 3rd At 8pm

With Nicola Bartholomew, Felicity Beale, Liam Faulkner Dimond, Norah George, David Hooley, Tayman Jamae, Tom Kelly.

And introducing Gordon Vignelles as Roger - with Katrina Retallick as Dr Clemm.

Proceeds to Actors Benevolent Fund NSW.

Tickets: Adults $35 | Concessions $30