Shannon Dooley, Erin Clare, Amy Hack, and More Announced For AMERICAN PSYCHO at Sydney Opera House

Full casting has been announced to join previously the previously revealed Ben Gerrard for the return of acclaimed American Psycho - The Musical. After a sell-out season at the Hayes Theatre Co which won nine 2019 Sydney Theatre Awards, American Psycho - The Musical will be presented in the Sydney Opera House's Playhouse from 3 - 27 June, 2021.

Returning from the 2018 season is Shannon Dooley (Packed to the Rafters, Diana, Poster Girl) as Bateman's girlfriend "Evelyn Williams", Erin Clare (Home and Away, The Phantom of the Opera) playing Evelyn's best friend "Courtney Lawrence", Amy Hack (First Love is the Revolution) as "Sabrina",Tom Sharah (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Liam Nunan (Orphans, Miracle City) as Bateman's fellow Wall Street bankers "Craig McDermott "and "Luis Carruthers" and Kristina McNamara (West Side Story, The Faust) as "Christine".

Newcomers to the American Psycho - The Musical cast are Jason Winston (Assassins) in the role of Patrick's antagonist "Paul Owen", Helpmann nominated Mark Hill (West Side Story) as "Tim Price", Daniel Raso (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) as "David Van Patten" and Angelique Cassimatis (Saturday Night Fever, HAIR) as Patrick's affable secretary "Jean".

American Psycho - The Musical boasts an impressive Australian creative team comprising Director Alexander Berlage (Cry-Baby), Musical Director Andrew Worboys (RENT, Sweet Charity, Assassins), Choreographer Yvette Lee (Moonshadow), recipient of multiple Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Set Design Isabel Hudson (Cry-Baby), Costume Designer Mason Browne (Cry Baby), and Sound Designer Nicholas Walker (Assassins, Blood Brothers). This musical is produced by BB-Arts Entertainment & Two Doors Productions and presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

Based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 famed novel American Psycho and the 2000 film of the same name, the chilling yet wickedly comedic social satire delivers poignant insight into a society driven by capitalism, self-image and wealth. Starring Ben Gerrard as Patrick Bateman, the pitch black musical tells the story of a young and handsome member of Manhattan's elite who indulges in sadistic sex and murder. The book is written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale), music and lyrics by Tony Award-winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and features classic '80s hits from Phil Collins, Tears for Fears, New Order and Huey Lewis and the News.

Tickets: https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/musical-theatre/2021/american-psycho-the-musical.html