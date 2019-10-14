See Two New Australian Plays in the Rogues Double Bill for $30

An indy theatre double feature! The award-winning Sydney Fringe show Gravity Guts has moved into the new FringHQ theatre hub in Sydney's Kings Cross in an exciting double bill with the world premiere of Peter Maple's southern gothic thriller Ginger. Black. Brunette. Blonde.

Two award-winning playwrights, two very different new Australian works, and an incredible cast of female performers led by tv's Emily McKnight starring in both pieces. It's an unmissable night of entertainment in Sydney's new home of independent theatre, FringeHQ.

Code: BWWROGUE

Performances now through 19th October 2019 // Tuesday - Saturday from 7pm

Adult Tickets usually $45+bf - use the code to get Adult tickets for just $30+bf





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories

More Hot Stories For You