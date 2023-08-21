SUMMER OF HAROLD Makes Its World Debut At Ensemble Theatre

Comprised of two monologues and one two-hander, this powerful new work explores the transformative power of everyday objects.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

SUMMER OF HAROLD Makes Its World Debut At Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre will present the world premiere of Summer of Harold, a trio of cracking comedic plays about adventure, obsession and hope from award-winning playwright Hilary Bell, on from 8 September to 14 October 2023. 

Comprised of two monologues and one two-hander, this powerful new work explores the transformative power of everyday objects.

Summer of Harold. Memories of 1984. London. Phil Collins on MTV. Cassette tapes. Janet and her backpacking mate Alison take a summer job as inexperienced housekeepers with the 20th century's foremost British playwright, Harold Pinter. Will the summer of '84 be a triumph or end in disaster within the fastidious atmosphere of the Pinter household?

In Enfant Terrible Gareth, obsessed with his rival ceramicist, reflects on an evening of bitterness, triumph and discovery. A brash decision forces him to question whether or not he's badly misjudged the night…

As the enchanting Blue Mountains expand before Jonathan and Rae, they take a last moment to connect before making some life-changing decisions. Is it time to let go or is there more to their view in Lookout? 

“Ultimately, the play is about the value of storytelling. Different physical objects serve as a portal into the lives of these characters. So, each of the plays is like a door in a fun house into very different worlds,” said Hilary Bell. 

“The first one is very warm, very playful. In the second play it takes a very different turn so while it's still a comedy, it's much darker and uglier. In the third play, we go to a very different place emotionally, psychologically, and even theatrically.” 

Directed by Francesca Savige (Killing Katie: Confessions of a Book Club), and brought to life by two talented actors, Berynn Schwerdt (TV's Ten Pound Poms, Opera Australia's West Side Story) and Hannah Waterman (TV's Eastenders, Disney Theatrical Production's Mary Poppins), Summer of Harold will take you on a hilarious, poignant and magical journey. 

SUMMER OF HAROLD


Dates: 8th September – 14th October 2023

Location: Ensemble Theatre, 78 McDougall Street, Kirribilli

Tickets: $38-80

BUY TICKETS: Click Here




Recommended For You