SNOWFLAKE to Open at Ensemble Theatre in Sydney

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Following its Australian premiere in 2025, director Jo Bradley will reunite with original cast members James Lugton (Ensemble's True West, The Great Divide, A Doll's House, and Diplomacy, TV's The Twelve) as Andy, Claudia Elbourne (Sport for Jove's A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Old Fitz' She Threaded Dangerously) as Maya, and Lilian Alejandra Valverde (TV's The F Ward, Colin from Accounts) as Natalie. Performances will run 30 Oct - 21 Nov 2026.

All Andy wants for Christmas is an X-Files box set, some bloody common sense in politics, and maybe — just maybe — a second chance with his daughter, Maya. The holidays are the perfect time for a family reunion… right? Or will she be too busy planning to dismantle the patriarchy before pudding?

Expect awkward silences, uncomfortable truths, and more tension than a family game of Monopoly.

Director Jo Bradley said, 'As a North Sydney local, I am extra excited to make my professional directing debut at Ensemble, a theatre so close to home. Snowflake is a show that really resonated with Sydney audiences when it first premiered, and I'm so looking forward to bringing it back with the original cast on the Ensemble stage.'

Ensemble's Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry said, 'When I saw Snowflake at the Old Fitz, I knew it was a production that deserved a second life. Jo and the cast created something special, and we're delighted to welcome them to Ensemble for this remount. Supporting independent theatre and helping exceptional productions reach new audiences is an important part of Ensemble's artistic vision, and we're proud to continue that tradition with Snowflake.'

Written by multi award-winning UK playwright Mike Bartlett, SNOWFLAKE is a laugh-out-loud, lump-in-your-throat festive showdown about generational differences and why it's never just 'pass the gravy.'

SNOWFLAKE was originally produced by JB Theatre Co and Good Time Theatrics at the Old Fitz Theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 18 Hrs 34 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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