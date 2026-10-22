SNOWFLAKE to Open at Ensemble Theatre in Sydney
Director Jo Bradley reunites with cast members James Lugton, Claudia Elbourne, and Lilian Alejandra Valverde for the festive production.
Following its Australian premiere in 2025, director Jo Bradley will reunite with original cast members James Lugton (Ensemble's True West, The Great Divide, A Doll's House, and Diplomacy, TV's The Twelve) as Andy, Claudia Elbourne (Sport for Jove's A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Old Fitz' She Threaded Dangerously) as Maya, and Lilian Alejandra Valverde (TV's The F Ward, Colin from Accounts) as Natalie. Performances will run 30 Oct - 21 Nov 2026.
All Andy wants for Christmas is an X-Files box set, some bloody common sense in politics, and maybe — just maybe — a second chance with his daughter, Maya. The holidays are the perfect time for a family reunion… right? Or will she be too busy planning to dismantle the patriarchy before pudding?
Expect awkward silences, uncomfortable truths, and more tension than a family game of Monopoly.
Director Jo Bradley said, 'As a North Sydney local, I am extra excited to make my professional directing debut at Ensemble, a theatre so close to home. Snowflake is a show that really resonated with Sydney audiences when it first premiered, and I'm so looking forward to bringing it back with the original cast on the Ensemble stage.'
Ensemble's Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry said, 'When I saw Snowflake at the Old Fitz, I knew it was a production that deserved a second life. Jo and the cast created something special, and we're delighted to welcome them to Ensemble for this remount. Supporting independent theatre and helping exceptional productions reach new audiences is an important part of Ensemble's artistic vision, and we're proud to continue that tradition with Snowflake.'
Written by multi award-winning UK playwright Mike Bartlett, SNOWFLAKE is a laugh-out-loud, lump-in-your-throat festive showdown about generational differences and why it's never just 'pass the gravy.'
SNOWFLAKE was originally produced by JB Theatre Co and Good Time Theatrics at the Old Fitz Theatre.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
The Cellists of The Metropolitan Orchestra
Balmain Town Hall (10/25-10/25)
|
Reefer Madness
Pioneer Theatre (11/13-11/22)
|
35MM: A Musical Exhibition
Tom Mann Theatre (10/31-11/01)
|
Silver Tongue
Hayes Theatre (11/13-12/12)
|
Bach & Charpentier – Music for Christmas
Our Lady of Dolours Catholic Church (11/14-11/14)
|
Aida on Sydney Harbour
Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney (3/27-4/25)
|
A Room with a View
Belvoir St Theatre (10/03-11/01)
|
Faulty Towers The Dining Experience - Pokolbin
Hunter Farm & Adventure Centre (5/07-10/22)
|
Cruise
Seymour (10/09-10/31)
|
Wake in Fright
Carriageworks (12/02-12/19)