Cast Set For THE CASTLE Stage Adaptation

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The actors have been revealed to bring Australia's beloved family, the Kerrigans, to life in the world premiere stage adaptation of THE CASTLE, opening at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne from March 2027.

Following record-breaking demand, THE CASTLE has been extended once again, with new performances now on sale through 16 May 2027. The latest ticket release comes as anticipation continues to build for one of Australia's most eagerly awaited theatrical events, with Melbourne set to welcome the iconic Australian story to the stage for the very first time.

Victorian Minister for Major Events, Anthony Carbines said, 'This is one of Australia's most iconic stories, so it's no surprise that this world premiere is happening right here in Melbourne - the major events and cultural capital of the nation.'

At a special event in Melbourne this morning, media and industry guests were among the first to meet the actors bringing the iconic Kerrigan family to life. Together, they will step into the ugg boots of some of Australia's most iconic characters, bringing the heart, humour and love of the original story to the stage.

Leading the company as family patriarch Darryl Kerrigan, the devoted family man determined to protect his home against impossible odds, will be acclaimed stage and screen performer Justin Smith (Heartbreak High, The Artful Dodger, Wentworth). Joining him will be award-winning musical theatre star and Dancing with the Stars alumna Christie Whelan Browne (Muriel's Wedding The Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, All About Eve) as the ever-supportive culinary queen Sal Kerrigan. Together, the pair will lead the Kerrigan household at the centre of this timeless Australian story.

Justin Smith, who will play Darryl Kerrigan, said, 'The Castle is one of those rare stories that have become part of Australia's DNA. Darryl's love for his family, his optimism and his unwavering belief in doing what's right have resonated with audiences for generations. To step into his shoes and help bring this story to a new audience on stage is an enormous privilege, and one I don't take lightly.'

Making his professional theatre debut, film and television actor Ed Oxenbould (Puberty Blues, Paper Planes, Wildlife) joins the cast as the Kerrigans' youngest son and narrator Dale Kerrigan, AACTA Award-winning actor Joel Jackson (Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door, Mystery Road, Scrublands) as eldest son and model prisoner Wayne Kerrigan, recent WAAPA graduate Stephanie Graham as the beloved middle child and Sunshine TAFE certified hairdresser Tracey, and contemporary theatre performer Marcus McKenzie as bargain hunter and self-taught “ideas man” Steve Kerrigan.

Joining the Kerrigans' extended family is Roman Delo (Bump, NCIS: Sydney, Ten Pound Poms, Home and Away) as Tracey's loving husband and amateur kickboxer Con Petropoulous.

Ed Oxenbould, who will make his professional theatre debut as Dale Kerrigan, said, 'The Castle was one of those films my parents introduced me to growing up, and it quickly became a favourite in our house. Dale sees the world with such sincerity, curiosity and optimism, which is a big part of why audiences have connected with him for so many years. To make my stage debut playing such an iconic Australian character is incredibly exciting.'

Nearly 30 years after first capturing the hearts of Australians, THE CASTLE continues to resonate across generations as a joyful celebration of family, resilience and community. Written for the stage by the film's original creators Rob Sitch, Tom Gleisner, Santo Cilauro and Jane Kennedy, the production reunites audiences with the unforgettable Kerrigan family and all the humour, heart and optimism that made the original film a national treasure.

Portraying the Kerrigans is a company of performers whose credits span some of Australia's most celebrated stage and screen productions. Together they will invite audiences into the Kerrigans' home beneath the flight path, where life's simple pleasures, unwavering optimism and fierce devotion to family prove that some things are worth fighting for.

Jane Kennedy, Co-Creator and Co-Producer, said, 'One of the reasons The Castle has remained so close to people's hearts is because Australians see a little bit of themselves in the Kerrigans. They are funny, loyal, optimistic and endlessly devoted to one another. Finding actors who could capture that spirit was incredibly important to us, and from the moment we saw this cast together, we knew we'd found our family. We cannot wait for audiences to meet them.'

Director Paige Rattray said, “Throughout the casting process, Jane and I spoke often about the qualities that have made the Kerrigans so beloved for nearly thirty years. What excited me most about this company was the genuine sense of connection between them. They bring extraordinary talent, but also the generosity, heart and authenticity that sit at the centre of The Castle. Together they have created a Kerrigan family that feels fresh, while remaining true to everything audiences love about the film.'

Regarded as one of Australia's most celebrated and beloved films, THE CASTLE has become firmly embedded in the national consciousness through its unforgettable characters, iconic one-liners and uniquely Australian humour. The stage adaptation features all the moments audiences know, and love, alongside new laughs and contemporary references crafted especially for the theatre.

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