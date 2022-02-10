Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SKETCHES OF SPAIN Tours Australia Beginning Next Month

pixeltracker

The tour will run 31 March - 13 April.

Feb. 10, 2022  
SKETCHES OF SPAIN Tours Australia Beginning Next Month

The beguiling textures and perfumes of Spain have captured the imaginations of artists around the world for centuries. This April, ACO Artistic Director Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra explore musicians' enduring fascination with the streets of Madrid and Barcelona, performing music from Boccherini and Ravel to Miles Davis and Chick Corea.

Opening with Spanish-inspired favourites including Boccherini's Night Music of the Streets of Madrid and Bizet's Carmen Suite, the concert will feature a reimagining of Miles Davis' Sketches of Spain and American jazz legend Chick Corea's orchestral masterpiece, Spain, which will see the ACO collaborate with Australian jazz greats including ARIA award-winning pianist Matt McMahon and trumpeter Phil Slater.

"The ACO will delve into two of the most extraordinary musical imaginations of the 20th century, Miles Davis and Chick Corea, for the first time," said Tognetti. "For this program we've thought globally and acted locally as, in another first, we'll be working with Australian jazz musicians - some of the greatest jazz musicians on the planet - led by pianist Matt McMahon, to perform this remarkable music."

McMahon is one of Australia's most celebrated jazz pianists and composers. As a frequent attendee of ACO concerts throughout his career, he is eagerly looking forward to reorchestrating Spain in collaboration with Tognetti for these performances.

"I remember seeing an ACO concert when Richard had just become the Artistic Director and being interested to see in what direction the Orchestra would go - and I've enjoyed so many performances since that time," McMahon said. "I love the way the ACO performs pieces that are hundreds of years old with the same spirit as they play new music, in collaboration with such a diverse array of artists. As an improvising musician, there are plenty of times when I've thought 'I'd love to get involved with some of those colours I'm hearing' - I'm really looking forward to that actually happening now."

Concert Details

DEBUSSY Images pour orchestre: 2. Ibéria: I. Par les rues et les chemins
BOCCHERINI String Quintet in C major, G.324 "Night music of the streets of Madrid"
RAVEL (arr. Tognetti) Violin Sonata No.2: II. Blues. Moderato
BIZET (arr. Shchedrin) Carmen Suite: Selections
ANON (arr. Tognetti) Yo era niña de casa alta
MILES DAVIS Sketches of Spain: Solea
VICTORIA Ave Maria a 8
CHICK COREA Spain

Richard Tognetti Director & Violin
Matt McMahon Piano
Phil Slater Trumpet
Brett Hirst Bass
Jess Ciampa Drums
Australian Chamber Orchestra

Tour Dates

Newcastle City Hall
Thu 31 Mar 7.30pm

Canberra • Llewellyn Hall
Sat 2 Apr 8pm

Melbourne • Arts Centre Melbourne
Sun 3 Apr 2.30pm
Mon 4 Apr 7.30pm

Sydney • City Recital Hall
Tue 5 Apr 8pm
Wed 6 Apr 7pm
Fri 8 Apr 1.30pm
Sat 9 Apr 7pm
Sun 10 Apr 2pm

Brisbane • QPAC Concert Hall
Mon 11 Apr 7pm

Wollongong Town Hall
Wed 13 Apr 7.30pm


Related Articles View More Australia - Sydney Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Unisex Logo Tee
Diana Unisex Logo Tee
Book of Mormon Ugly Holiday Sweater pullover
Book of Mormon Ugly Holiday Sweater pullover
Ain't Too Proud Show Art Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Show Art Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • SONG OF THE NORTH Announces World Premiere & U.S Premiere
  • TOILES ETOILES Comes to Théâtre du Capitole This Month
  • JOSE CURA Performs a Recital at Théâtre du Capitole Next Month
  • VIDEO: Alexis Michalik Talks Bringing THE PRODUCERS to France