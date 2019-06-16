Australia's leading theatre producer John Frost today announced that the Broadway smash hit SHREK THE MUSICAL is coming to Australia. This lavish and fun multi-million dollar musical will open at the Sydney Lyric Theatre, The Star in early January 2020, followed by seasons at Her Majesty's Theatre, Melbourne and the Lyric Theatre, Brisbane.



With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, SHREK THE MUSICAL is based on the Oscar -winning DreamWorks film Shrek and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!. When it was launched, the film Shrek was the first Academy Award winner for the Best Animated Feature, was the #1 highest grossing animated film and the #3 highest grossing film. Still today, three of the Shrek films are in the Top 20 Highest Grossing Animated Films of all time.



SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the hilarious story of everyone's favourite ogre to life on the stage. In a faraway kingdom turned upside down, things get ugly when an unseemly ogre not a handsome prince shows up to rescue a feisty princess. Throw in a donkey who won't shut up, a bad guy with a SHORT temper, a cookie with attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand and his name is Shrek.



I saw SHREK THE MUSICAL on Broadway when it opened in 2008 and fell in love with it, said John Frost. After a very successful season, it toured the US and since played the West End followed by a long UK tour, as well as Asia, across Europe, Canada, Latin and South America, Israel and Scandinavia amongst others.



I was bowled over by the way audiences responded to the social issues it covers, themes like friendship, discrimination, acceptance, inclusiveness and 'don't judge a book by its cover'.

Featuring a terrific score of 19 songs, big laughs, great dancing and breathtaking scenery, the New York Times has proclaimed SHREK THE MUSICAL as True Happiness! . The show has been lauded by critics and audiences alike, receiving 8 Tony Award nominations, 12 Drama Desk nominations, 10 Outer Critics Circle nominations, 3 Drama League nominations and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Show Album.



SHREK THE MUSICAL is part romance, part twisted fairy tale and all irreverent fun for everyone!



Waitlist now to be the first in line to purchase tickets at ShrekTheMusical.com.au tickets for the Sydney season will go on sale from 5 July with presales from 1 July.







