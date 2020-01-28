SHEPHERD Comes to the Belvoir St Theatre

Aya Productions are back at Belvoir St Theatre to present the world premiere of SHEPHERD, written and directed by Liam Maguire. Kicking off the outstanding 25A Season in the Belvoir Downstairs Theatre, we bring you an absurdist play for absurdist times. SHEPHERD is a pitch-black satire from a knockout cast on finding hope in the modern world when hopelessness is so seductive.

The worlds on fire. Everything's melting. And you can get chicken nuggets delivered to your door at 3am. What if there was a place where you could let go of all your modern day guilt and anxiety?

Melbourne based writer-director, Liam Maguire, took the Sydney theatre scene by storm last year with his debut show 'Wrath' at the Kings Cross Theatre to a plethora of 4 STAR reviews, and this show promises "something revitalisingly fresh" (Theatre Press) once again. SHEPHERD features an all-star cast, Cecelia Peters (Playing For Keeps, The Wrong Girl), Rose Riley (Harp in the South, Glass Menagerie), Jacob Warner (Muriel's Wedding, Merchant of Venice), Mark Paguio, Grace Victoria and Adam Sollis.

After the huge success of the sold out seasons of 'Yarramadoon The Musical' in 2018 and 'Kasama Kita' in 2019, producer Emma Diaz, can't wait to share her third must-see new Australian work at Belvoir St Theatre.

Written and Directed by Liam Maguire

Produced by Emma Diaz

Design by Ella Butler

Lighting by Martin Kinnane

Sound by Samuel Maguire

Stage Managed by Emma Paterson

Performed by Rose Riley, Jacob Warner, Cecelia Peters, Mark Paguio, Grace Victoria and Adam Sollis

TICKETS ONLY $25: belvoir.com.au/25a/shepherd/





