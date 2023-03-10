Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roald Dahl's FANTASTIC MR. FOX Comes To Life Onstage At STC This School Holidays

Performances run 19 - 30 April. 

Mar. 10, 2023  
Roald Dahl's FANTASTIC MR. FOX Comes To Life Onstage At STC This School Holidays

One of the biggest, brightest and bushiest characters in children's literature - Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox - will be brought to life in spectacular fashion at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 19 - 30 April.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning producers shake & stir theatre co, Fantastic Mr Fox sees live actors interact with lush and beautifully-realised animations, bringing to life the magic and touching detail of Dahl's fantastical world.

Just like in Dahl's classic tale, the indefatigable Mr Fox is a trickster who lives in his burrow with his wife and pup. To keep food on the table, he slips out every night to steal from his neighbours, the wicked farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean. When the trio, sick of being outsmarted, hatch a nefarious plan that puts his family and friends in grave danger, Mr Fox and a band of woodland revolutionaries must use every ounce of cunning and wit they have to set things right.

A story for children from five years old and up, this is a perfect outing for the family and a giggle-inducing celebration of one of the animal kingdom's greatest heroes.

Fantastic Mr Fox plays Roslyn Packer Theatre from 19 - 30 April.




National Gallery Touring Exhibitions Come To Alice Springs In 2023 Photo
National Gallery Touring Exhibitions Come To Alice Springs In 2023
The National Gallery of Australia is bringing two major touring exhibitions to Mparntwe/Alice Springs in 2023, with Rauschenberg & Johns: Significant Others and the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony opening at Araluen Arts Centre this March.
Darkfields SEANCE and FLIGHT Set Will Land in Sydney Next Month Photo
Darkfield's SEANCE and FLIGHT Set Will Land in Sydney Next Month
DARKFIELD will make its long-awaited return to Sydney with two of its acclaimed 360-degree sensory experiences, SEANCE and FLIGHT, arriving at Powerhouse Ultimo on 13 April 2023 for a strictly limited season.
Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents Gershwins RHAPSODY IN BLUE Photo
Sydney Symphony Orchestra Presents Gershwin's RHAPSODY IN BLUE
The Sydney Symphony Orchestra and acclaimed Australian pianist Simon Tedeschi will take audiences on a journey through New York with Gershwin’s iconic jazz-era masterpiece Rhapsody in Blue, while Bernstein’s music from West Side Story paints a different picture of the city. The concert will also feature the world premiere of a new work by Australian composer Paul Bonetti.
National Gallery Celebrates Women Artists For International Womens Day Photo
National Gallery Celebrates Women Artists For International Women's Day
International Women's Day is being celebrated at the National Gallery with the acquisition of three remarkable works by women artists, the achievement of gender equity commitments in 2022 and an Australian award for Excellence in Women's Leadership (ACT).

