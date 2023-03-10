Roald Dahl's FANTASTIC MR. FOX Comes To Life Onstage At STC This School Holidays

One of the biggest, brightest and bushiest characters in children's literature - Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox - will be brought to life in spectacular fashion at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 19 - 30 April.

Adapted for the stage by award-winning producers shake & stir theatre co, Fantastic Mr Fox sees live actors interact with lush and beautifully-realised animations, bringing to life the magic and touching detail of Dahl's fantastical world.

Just like in Dahl's classic tale, the indefatigable Mr Fox is a trickster who lives in his burrow with his wife and pup. To keep food on the table, he slips out every night to steal from his neighbours, the wicked farmers Boggis, Bunce and Bean. When the trio, sick of being outsmarted, hatch a nefarious plan that puts his family and friends in grave danger, Mr Fox and a band of woodland revolutionaries must use every ounce of cunning and wit they have to set things right.

A story for children from five years old and up, this is a perfect outing for the family and a giggle-inducing celebration of one of the animal kingdom's greatest heroes.

Fantastic Mr Fox plays Roslyn Packer Theatre from 19 - 30 April.