Riverside Theatres Launch Riverside Theatres Digital

Riverside Theatres have announced Riverside Theatres Digital, a series of specially produced concerts, digital film screenings and more.

With their physical doors shut, the Riverside team have been hard at work creating this brand-new unique viewing experience, ensuring audiences can stay connected and entertained over this time. The concerts will be fully live multi camera events, streaming once only, on Sunday nights just after the sun sets at 5pm. The series commences on May 31 with the first two concerts 'Choose what you pay' ticketing with a minimum ticket price of only $12.

The stellar production team includes Helpmann Award-winner and Riverside favourite Luke Joslin directing the highs and lows of your favourite musical theatre songs performed by stars Rachael Beck, Daniel Belle, Michael Cormick, Robert McDougall, Penny McNamee, with legendary musical director Michael Tyack AM on piano. The second concert serves up side-splitting laughs with The Wharf Revue's Jonathan Biggins and Phil Scott as they present their 'No Cabaret for Old Men'. With something for everyone, more concert details will be announced soon.

What: Riverside Theatres Digital

When: 5pm Sundays from May 31

Where: https://riversideparramatta.com.au

Tickets: Starting from $12

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You