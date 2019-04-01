Richard Reid Joins the Cast of Bonnie Lythgoe's JACK & THE BEANSTALK

Director and Producer, Bonnie Lythgoe today announced that television's favourite entertainment reporter and winner of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here RICHARD REID will join the cast of her next panto the 'GIANT' 3D musical spectacular JACK AND THE BEANSTALK playing at Sydney's State Theatre from Friday 12 to Sunday 21 July 2019.



Talking about Richard Reid Bonnie said Over the past decade, you've probably looked at your TV screen and thought Who is that loud American and why is he on my television? Richard Reid asks himself that same question every single day! For 8 years Richard has brightened up our mornings as the resident Entertainment Reporter on Nine's Today Show, while lending a compassionate ear on renovation series Domestic Blitz. In 2015 he brought his banter to the boardroom, finishing up fourth on Celebrity Apprentice.



Most recently Richard was crowned King of the Jungle when viewers nationally voted him the winner on Channel Ten's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. Since his return from Africa, Richard has been lighting up morning television as a panellist on Studio Ten, and appeared on Hard Chat with Tom Gleeson.



Richard will play the role of 'Bumble the Lord Chancellor' and joins Hi-5 favourite LACHLAN DEARING as 'Jack', ANASTASIA FENERI as Jill, music theatre star LUCY DURACK as 'Fairy Crystal Spirit of the Beans', Peter Rowsthorn as 'King Able Crumble' and JIMMY REES aka Jimmy Giggle as 'Simple Simon Trott.'.

www.ozpanto.com

VENUE: State Theatre, 49 Market Street, Sydney

DATES: Friday 12 - Sunday 21 July 2019

PERFORMANCES: Friday 12 July 2pm & 7:30pm

Saturday 13 July 2pm & 7pm

Sunday 14 July 1pm & 5pm

Wednesday 17 July 11am (Relaxed

performance) & 3pm

Thursday 18 July 11am & 3pm

Friday 19 July 2pm & 7pm

Saturday 20 July 2pm & 7pm

Sunday 21 July 3pm

PRICES: from $49 to $99 plus Family tickets $260

BOOKINGS: Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.au or 1300 139 588





