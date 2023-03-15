Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today

General registrations close on Sunday April 30.

Mar. 15, 2023  
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 will open on Wednesday March 15. The Sydney Fringe is seeking all types of performance, from cabaret to comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, parties, and visual art.

The Sydney Fringe Festival boasted a program of 525 events which mesmerised audiences across Greater Sydney in 2022. As the largest Independent Arts festival in New South Wales, the Sydney Fringe is here to provide a platform for local and intrastate artists and arts producers across all levels of experience to create innovative, new work and to tell their stories.

Get involved! The festival is open access, which means that literally anyone can apply. The Sydney Fringe aspires to be an inclusive, diverse, and accessible festival and strives to reinforce positive community attitudes and increase the visibility of d/Deaf or Disabled artists and First Nations artists in mainstream culture. As part of the registration process, Sydney Fringe will extend the deadline for these artists until Sunday May 7.

Key Information

All registrations open from Wednesday March 15.

General registrations close on Sunday April 30

Registrations for d/Deaf or Disabled and First Nations artists close on Sunday May 7

To register:https://sydneyfringe.com/for-artists/



