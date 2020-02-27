ROOM ON THE BROOM Comes to Sydney Coliseum Theatre For April School Holidays

Based on the much-loved picture book bya??Julia Donaldsona??&a??Axel Schefflera??and brought to you by the award-winning team behind The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, the characters of Room on the Broom fly into the brand-new Sydney Coliseum Theatre following a recent sell-out Australian tour.

The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch's lost things, and they all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick is not meant for five and - CRACK - the broom snaps in two.

When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?

Room on the Broom brings together physical theatre, music and beautiful puppetry to this much-loved story about friendship, sharing and working together for children aged 3 to 8 years... and their families.

Venue: Sydney Coliseum Theatre, West HQ

Dates: Sunday 19 April to Friday 24 April

Times: Sunday 10.30am; Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10.30am & 1pm; Friday 10.30am only

Tickets: from $39 each

Bookings:a?? sydneycoliseum.com.au





