ROMEO & JULIET Comes to The Botanical Gardens' Rose Garden on Valentine's Day

The greatest love story of all time is told by a fresh young company whose recent sold-out east coast summer tour wowed audiences and critics alike.

Experience the thrill, the passion and pain of the most romantic story ever told with amplified magic, simplified plot and an abundance of love.

If love cannot exist in a world of hate and violence, where can it exist? What happens when we touch that purest form of unconditional love?

This experience is one that will go straight to your heart and resonate long after the performance is over. With an original soundscape by international composer Brandon Read and music attuned to the natural human frequencies, it is designed to be a full-body experience. The company style is fully immersive, with the action being performed around and amongst the audience.



Bubbles, drinks and cheese boxes will be available onsite for a special dose of romance in this iconic Sydney landmark of love.



Show starts at 5:30-7pm to enjoy the magic of dusk.



Come You Spirits present Shakespeare's ROMEO & JULIET

Valentine's Day Tuesday 14 February 5.30pm (running time 90 minutes)

Rose Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens, Mrs Macquaries Road, Sydney NSW

Tickets $25-$45 | Special Valentine's package $110 (2 adults, Bubbles & Cheese Boxes)

Bookings & Information www.comeyouspirits.com