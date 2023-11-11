REVIEW: The Stage Adaptation of Pip William's THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS Is a Artful Expression Of An Enlightening Fiction Anchored In Truth.

Saturday 4th November 2023, 7:30pm, Drama Theatre Sydney Opera House

Verity Laughton’s adaptation of Pip William’s debut novel, THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS, is a beautiful interpretation of the historical fiction that seeks to highlight the invisible women and their influence in undocumented language. Co-produced by Sydney Theatre Company and State Theatre Company South Australia, this work has clean lines and a captivating storyline filled with humour and historical awareness.

The premise of Pip William’s novel that was sixth on the list of Australian ficition bestsellers in 2020 is that Esme Nicoll (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) grows up from a child playing under the tables of Sir James Murray’s (Chris Pitman) Scriptorium to making it her mission to ‘save’ the words that Murray and his lexicographers are dismissing from inclusion in the Oxford English Dictionary. The only daughter of Harry Nicoll (Brett Archer), a lexicographer raising Esme alone when her mother died in childbirth in 1882, grows up somewhat unfettered by the usual conventions of how children and young women should behave, finding friendships in places normally frowned upon for people of her social circle and forming revolutionary feminist ideas that women should have a place in history and documenting the language they use is just as important as the words that the Sir Murray and his team are compiling.

Echoing the true history of the Scriptorium being housed in a corregated iron shed, set designer Jonathan Oxlade has created an arc of pigeonholes that span the width of the stage, allowing space for the word and quotation slips to be stored. Steps within the shelves enable the upper space to be utilized as a raised walk infront of a broad screen on which items and images on the Scriptorium’s desk are projected. While Sydney Theatre Company is no stranger to live projection, the use for this work is thankfully focused more on setting the scenes with creative compilations put together by unobtrusive performers to indicate the year and location through items like letters, childs playing blocks and antique postcards and archive images. Ailsa Paterson’s costuming captures the essence of the era for the ensemble while allowing Esme’s image to subtly change as she grows, keeping a common theme through her garments in the consistency of the tartan fabric.

In the central role of Esme, Tilda Cobham-Hervey is captivating. Her physicality and expressions allow the Esme to grow and mature as the story shifts from 1886 to the early 20th century. She ensures that it is clear that Esme is a bright child, aided by her father’s education rather than the standard coddling and reticence to expose girls to education that was more common for the era. Cobham-Hervey ensures that this intelligence is balanced with naievity when it comes to more common aspects of life, particularly those that a mother would have taught her. The thirst for knowledge, unfettered by social convetion is enlightening when shown in contrast to the more conservative Lizzie while still being restrained when, as Esme grows, she realises that there are some things that are taboo. Rachel Burke’s expression of Lizzie Lester is a beautiful counterpoint to Esme, showing the contrast in the two women from different classes while also expressing the commonalities between the two women who arent that much different in age.

For the night reviewed four of the listed cast were out ill with Briallen Clarke, Guy O’Grady, Ashton Malcolm and Arkia Ashraf stepping in as understudies. These performers were fully costumed and blocked but given the two day rehearsal period during which shows had been cancelled, all four were on book but each delivered strong performances regardless. THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS is a captivating tale presented with beautifully simple aesthetics to ensure that the story stays the focus while also celebrating early 20th century Oxford. For people enjoy the english language, this is definitely an intriguing work, particularly how it highlights the gender imbalance that has affected how the english language has been recorded and remembered.

https://www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2023/the-dictionary-of-lost-words

Photos: Daniel Boud