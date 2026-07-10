REVIEW: THIRTY-SIX Is An Insight Into The Lives, Loves, Fears And Hopes Of Trans Women, Told With Heart, Humour, Power and Passion.

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Thursday 9th July 2026, 7pm, The Loading Dock Theatre, Qtopia Darlinghurst NSW

Written by Jo Clifford and Bayley Turner, THIRTY-SIX is a beautifully presented insight into their experiences as trans women. Presenting a personal story along with political and social enlightenment, this work reminds trans people they aren’t alone while helping to educate the allys and wider community of the challenges trans people still face.

The premise of the work, performed as a solo work by Turner, is that Bayley is turning 35, an age that “statistics”, even though they’ve never been substantiated, say trans women will rarely live beyond. The audience joins Bayley as she prepares for a party, but we aren’t quite sure if it’s a time of joy or a time of grief as the table of cards and her makeup station is surrounded by black helium balloons. As the audience witnesses the statuesque blonde get ready, she shares her own story and that of her mentor and collaborator, Jo, a trans woman 40 years her senior who lives on the other side of the world. Their stories are personal, but Bayley makes it clear that there are common threads that would be found in other trans women’s stories.

With the work centred on words, variety to the piece is injected by the use of the stage, live projection, video imagery, and music. With set and costume design by both Turner and director Kitan Petkovski, the intimate Loading Dock stage is dressed with sheers that form a textured screen for the projections while partially concealing a space for Bayley to dress. The use of technology in the visuals and sound design add extra depth and impact to the performance, lifting it from a monologue to a deeper expression.

Bayley Turner has always had a way with words, storytelling, observation and analysis of people and society and this work is no exception. While a number of the audience on opening night could no doubt relate to Bayley and Jo’s stories, viewing THIRTY-SIX as an ally but ultimately without personal experience, the passion and honesty Bayley presents the work with is compelling. She balances the gravity of the darker truths with a levity and lightness to still show there is hope, light and happiness while also presenting a passionate call to action and solidarity. While important as a piece where trans women can see their stories on stage, THIRTY-SIX is probably even more important viewing for a wider audience. Do not miss this.

Thirty-Six | Qtopia Sydney

Photos: Andrew Kim