REVIEW: Six New Queens Take To The Stage as SIX Returns To Sydney

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Wednesday 14th October, 7:30pm, Theatre Royal Sydney

Review: Storming The Stage To Set The Record Straight, The Brilliantly Badass Queens Of SIX Rock The Sydney Opera House. | BroadwayWorld

Review: SIX, the Rock Musical Rewriting Her-Story, Returns To The Sydney Opera House Stage. | BroadwayWorld

REVIEW: Smash Hit SIX Takes To the Theatre Royal Stage On Its Third Sydney Season | BroadwayWorld

REVIEW: The SIX Wives of Henry VIII Hold Court At The Theatre Royal For A Fourth Sydney Season | BroadwayWorld

Continuing their mission to rewrite Her-story, SIX returns to Sydney for a fifth season. Almost ten years on from its premiere at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow’s (both Book, Music and Lyrics) musical rock concert about the six wives of Henry VIII is back with a whole new cast of Queens.

Sarah Murr, Mia Paris Scalise, Cara Bessey, Kadesa Honeyhill, Angela Brischetto and Lorinda May Merrypor have been ‘crowned’ as the new queens for the Australian 2026/2027 tour. For those that may not be familiar with SIX, the Queens stage a mock musical battle for who was the ultimate Queen. While they base their arguments on who suffered the most from being married to Henry VIII, they expose much more than the history books, generally written by men, have shared. They highlight that women were treated as possessions and marriages were often based on securing alliances, how there was a double standard in expected behaviour, that while men could have mistresses, a wife could lose her head for the same, and that exploitation of minors has been happening for centuries with girls and women made to feel that the attentions of men was love when it really was grotesque abuse of power.

Seeing SIX for the fifth time still unearths new things making it understandable why this is an enduring musical that has people coming back for more. While this is the same production that toured in previous years, a new Court of Queens brings their own energy to the work. As Catherine of Aragon, Sarah Murr carries a different gravitas than her predecessors while Mia Paris Scalise leans into more of a bratty expression for her Anne Boleyn. Cara Bessey’s Jane Seymour conveys the dorky nerdiness of previous portrayals but Kadesa Honeyhill’s Anna of Cleves takes the earlier incarnations and lifts it with the comedic sensibilities. Angela Brischetto gives Katherine Howard a bit more maturity than earlier expressions and Lorinda May Merrypor brings a different energy to Catherine Parr.

Vocally all six are strong and like earlier productions, the performers infuse their own voices into the performance while retaining a degree of the UK original sound which is probably easier to do with the Australian accent than the US productions which, from recordings do not attempt to recreate any of the original accents. The cast have been selected to not have great vocals, but also the dance and comedic elements which is so integral to the performance.

Whether its your first time to Court or are returning for another taste of the SIX Queens, you won’t be disappointed. A fun filled history lesson in the form of a rock concert all packed into a 90 minute work that makes it great for a Dinner and a Show type of night with friends.

Sydney | SIX the Musical | Australia

Photos: James D. Morgan

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