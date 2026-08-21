Flinders Drama Centre to Host Audition Bootcamp With Glenda Linscott

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Now in its fourth year, Flinders Drama Centre's Audition Bootcamp will enable aspiring actors to benefit from intensive guidance for auditioning by legendary Australian actress and acting teacher Glenda Linscott, ahead of the 2027 drama school application season.

Flinders' Audition Bootcamp will occur from September 28 to October 2 – between 10am and 1pm on weekdays at the Flinders Drama Centre – and give South Australian drama students an edge before competing nation-wide for only a handful of places in Australia's leading acting courses.

Designed to help young people thrive in the high-pressure audition environment, the Bootcamp is a fun-filled and comprehensive way to build confidence, overcome nerves and practice techniques to help budding actors perform at their very best on an audition day.

It has been proven to be a valuable help for students – with four of last year's Audition Bootcamp participants being offered places in the acting course at Flinders Drama Centre.

Students at the 2026 Audition Bootcamp will receive expert guidance from Ms Linscott, alongside Flinders Drama Centre's Dr Tiffany Knight and Dr Renato Musolino, both beloved South Australian practitioners with extensive credits across screen, mainstage and independent theatre.

Ms Linscott recently starred in The Importance of Being Earnest at State Theatre Company South Australia, appearing alongside 2024 Honours graduate Connor Pullinger – a pairing that speaks directly to the kind of career the Bootcamp is designed to help launch.

"Over many years as a working actor and acting teacher, I have participated in hundreds of auditions, and I know how terrifying auditioning can be, but I've also learned how to succeed in that high-pressure situation," says Ms Linscott, who is best known for portraying the notorious Rita “The Beater” Connors on beloved TV drama, Prisoner.

"I'm excited to once again have the opportunity to help people from my hometown to not only meet, but find ways to thrive in an audition, and feel an enormous sense of accomplishment."

In recognition of Flinders' commitment to equality of access, the Bootcamp will again offer two places fee-free to students from families holding a School Card. Applicants for these free places can be made directly to Manager of the Flinders Drama Centre Dr Christopher Hurrell - christopher.hurrell@flinders.edu.au

Dr Hurrell says training in performance is culturally empowering.

"At the Drama Centre, we take time to make the audition itself a learning experience for everyone who attends. By continuing to offer fee-free places on Glenda's Audition Bootcamp, we hope to ensure that all students can make the most of the audition experience," says Dr Hurrell.

Previous Audition Bootcamp participants have provided high praise for the structure of the Bootcamp. “I loved being able to work with two teachers who specialised in workshops that had separate focuses. The different teaching styles prepared you well for the industry where you will be working with many different people,” said a former participant.

“I loved the unique discussion on answering common questions on an audition and what fuels our acting passion, because this helped us gain ideas for what we would say on an audition letter,” said one student. “It was brilliant how many of the days were structured to resemble the way they'd teach a university subject,” said another Bootcamp participant.

Dr Hurrell says the sum of presenting the right Bootcamp activity structure with experienced and respected drama instructors has delivered a winning combination for aspiring drama students.

"Flinders Drama Centre is a national centre of excellence in performance training and Glenda's continued commitment to working with us is a testament to this," says Dr Hurrell.

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