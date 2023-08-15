REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murder Mystery For An Incredible Night Of Theatre

MURDER FOR TWO

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical Photo 1 REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS. Photo 2 REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.
REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MIN Photo 3 REVIEW: Considering Whether We Are Ever Beyond Forgiveness And Redemption, MR BAILEY'S MINDER Is An Intimate Exploration Of Broken Families and Damaged People.
REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Photo 4 REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Navigating Female Friendships And Adolescence.

REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murder Mystery For An Incredible Night Of Theatre

Saturday 12th August 2023, 7:30pm, Hayes Theatre Potts Point

Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics) and Joe Kinosian’s (Book and Lyrics) clever comic murder mystery MURDER FOR TWO is brought to life by Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman under Richard Carroll’s direction.  Premiering at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011 and playing off-Broadway in 2013 to 2014, this multi award nominated, and Joseph Jefferson Award Winning musical is a lighthearted celebration of all the farcical tropes of classic mysteries that will have you guessing right to the absurd end.

Set in a large New England home (Set and Costume Design: Keerthi Subramanyam), if the size of the living room with floor to ceiling bookshelves, a baby-grand piano and large bay window are anything to go by, on the night of a surprise birthday party for the “Great American Novelist” Arthur Whitney, the guest of honor is fatally shot.  While the detective assigned to the case is at least an hour away, local police officers Marcus Mascowicz (Gabbi Bolt) and his partner Lou are directed to secure the scene and wait for the Senior Investigating Officer, but Marcus sees this as his opportunity to prove to the Chief of Police that he can follow Protocol and solve the case and that he therefore deserves a promotion.  With Lou remaining a silent and essentially invisible character, used more to ensure characters’ monologues aren’t seen as crazy ramblings to themselves but rather one sided conversations, Marcus must interview the suspects, from Arthur’s wife Dahlia (Maverick Newman) to odd assortment of guests that range from prima ballerina Barrette Lewis (Newman), lonely psychiatrist Doctor Griff (Newman) and a the three remaining members of a boys choir (Newman, Newman, Newman).

MURDER FOR TWO is a brilliantly ridiculous two hander that requires that Bolt and Newman sing, dance, expostulate and examine, all while providing piano accompaniment for each other.  These are two fabulously talented performers in all aspects of their delivery, and they work wonderfully with each other to land the comedy of the work perfectly while ensuring that poignant moments retain the requisite power.  With costuming that stays consistent throughout, Newman weaves through the multitude of suspects with his voice and physicality being the only changes but he has them so clear that each is automatically recognizable to the point that he can provide two sides to a dialogue with clarity and apparent ease.  Echoing New York Cabaret performer Mark Nadler’s multiple voices of Cell Block Tango, Newman channels a Southern Belle, British snob, Perky College girl, German Gent, and older ‘average American’ couple as well as three hilarious kids that seem to be plucked from another era. Bolt presents the sole character of the aspiring detective, but she needs to keep track of the suspects as much as Newman, being able to shift Marcus’ interactions quickly as each suspect needs to be handled differently. 

MURDER FOR TWO is a wonderful piece of escapist fun theatre that is a must for any fan of mysteries, musicals, and general mayhem.  A laugh out loud absurd comedy that showcases the talents of two fine multidisciplinary performers that BroadwayWorld hopes to see more of in the future. 

https://hayestheatre.com.au/event/murder-for-two/



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Ensemble Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Lineup Photo
Ensemble Theatre Reveals 2024 Season Lineup

Ensemble Theatre has revealed the lineup for its 2024 season, with everything from fresh new comedy, insightful dramas, musical influences and re-imagined classics. Next year sees another ten-play season take to the stage, featuring stellar cast names and brilliant playwrights, with a continued focus on female writing and directing. 

2
TIM Will Tour Australia This Year Photo
TIM Will Tour Australia This Year

TIM a novel written by Australian icon Colleen McCullough and adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Tim McGarry, will commence a tour of eight NSW venues from July 2023, prior to a national tour in 2024.

3
Sydneys Dark Past Comes Alive In Two Immersive Theatre Shows Photo
Sydney's Dark Past Comes Alive In Two Immersive Theatre Shows

Dare a dip into Sydney's dark past when two immersive theatre shows bring to life the true-crime stories of the Razor Gang Wars and Juanita Nielsen: The Final Days.

4
JUSTINS BIG BALLOON SHOW Comes to Sydney Photo
JUSTIN'S BIG BALLOON SHOW Comes to Sydney

Headed to Sydney these Spring School Holidays, the internationally renowned Showmen Productions (behind The Greatest Magic Show! and CIRCUS • The Show) presents 'Justin's BIG Balloon Show' starring Justin Williams and his special guest performers from their globally touring shows!

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Navigating Female Friendships And Adolescence.REVIEW: Miranda Michalowski's SATURDAY GIRLS Is A Heartwarming And Humerous Exploration Of Navigating Female Friendships And Adolescence.
REVIEW: Charlotte Wood's THE WEEKEND Is Given The Stage Treatment With Sue Smith's Adaptation.REVIEW: Charlotte Wood's THE WEEKEND Is Given The Stage Treatment With Sue Smith's Adaptation.
REVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTIONREVIEW: Sydney Opens The World Premiere Of Sean Cercone And David Abbinanti's New Musical ELVIS A MUSICAL REVOLUTION
REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.REVIEW: Bernadette Robinson Takes On Ten Great Ladies Of Music with Her New Show DIVAS.

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dictionary of Lost Words
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (10/26-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reckōning
Riverside Theatres (8/24-8/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Seagull
Roslyn Packer Theatre (11/21-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (6/23-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Music for a New World - The Metropolitan Orchestra
Marrickville Town Hall (8/20-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dismissal
Seymour Centre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Out West Piano Fest
Piano+ (10/27-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hollow
Genesian Theatre (8/18-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You