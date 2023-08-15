REVIEW: MURDER FOR TWO Pairs A Multi-talented Duo With Hilarious Take On The Classic Murder Mystery For An Incredible Night Of Theatre

Saturday 12th August 2023, 7:30pm, Hayes Theatre Potts Point

Kellen Blair (Book and Lyrics) and Joe Kinosian’s (Book and Lyrics) clever comic murder mystery MURDER FOR TWO is brought to life by Gabbi Bolt and Maverick Newman under Richard Carroll’s direction. Premiering at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011 and playing off-Broadway in 2013 to 2014, this multi award nominated, and Joseph Jefferson Award Winning musical is a lighthearted celebration of all the farcical tropes of classic mysteries that will have you guessing right to the absurd end.

Set in a large New England home (Set and Costume Design: Keerthi Subramanyam), if the size of the living room with floor to ceiling bookshelves, a baby-grand piano and large bay window are anything to go by, on the night of a surprise birthday party for the “Great American Novelist” Arthur Whitney, the guest of honor is fatally shot. While the detective assigned to the case is at least an hour away, local police officers Marcus Mascowicz (Gabbi Bolt) and his partner Lou are directed to secure the scene and wait for the Senior Investigating Officer, but Marcus sees this as his opportunity to prove to the Chief of Police that he can follow Protocol and solve the case and that he therefore deserves a promotion. With Lou remaining a silent and essentially invisible character, used more to ensure characters’ monologues aren’t seen as crazy ramblings to themselves but rather one sided conversations, Marcus must interview the suspects, from Arthur’s wife Dahlia (Maverick Newman) to odd assortment of guests that range from prima ballerina Barrette Lewis (Newman), lonely psychiatrist Doctor Griff (Newman) and a the three remaining members of a boys choir (Newman, Newman, Newman).

MURDER FOR TWO is a brilliantly ridiculous two hander that requires that Bolt and Newman sing, dance, expostulate and examine, all while providing piano accompaniment for each other. These are two fabulously talented performers in all aspects of their delivery, and they work wonderfully with each other to land the comedy of the work perfectly while ensuring that poignant moments retain the requisite power. With costuming that stays consistent throughout, Newman weaves through the multitude of suspects with his voice and physicality being the only changes but he has them so clear that each is automatically recognizable to the point that he can provide two sides to a dialogue with clarity and apparent ease. Echoing New York Cabaret performer Mark Nadler’s multiple voices of Cell Block Tango, Newman channels a Southern Belle, British snob, Perky College girl, German Gent, and older ‘average American’ couple as well as three hilarious kids that seem to be plucked from another era. Bolt presents the sole character of the aspiring detective, but she needs to keep track of the suspects as much as Newman, being able to shift Marcus’ interactions quickly as each suspect needs to be handled differently.

MURDER FOR TWO is a wonderful piece of escapist fun theatre that is a must for any fan of mysteries, musicals, and general mayhem. A laugh out loud absurd comedy that showcases the talents of two fine multidisciplinary performers that BroadwayWorld hopes to see more of in the future.

