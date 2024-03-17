REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On ZOMBIE THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wednesday 13th March, 7:30pm 2024, Hayes Theatre

Toe-tapping parody, dismembered limbs, witty repartee and quintessential musical numbers create the next big hit, ZOMBIE THE MUSICAL

Laura Murphy is a powerhouse, after her genius musical contribution to The Dismissal and her other brainchild, The Lovers, she has delivered (in Book, Music, and Lyrics) this outstanding work in ZOMBIE THE MUSICAL.

Part of the 2024 season, kudos to the Hayes Directors Richard Corroll a Victoria Falconer for the foresight to commission this gem.

How brilliant, to combine two popular yet opposite popular genres. This camp parody follows an amateur theatre group who are terrorized by a zombie apocalypse on opening night.



Natalie Abbott Tamsin Carroll Chelsea Dawson Nancy Denis Adam Di Martino Ryan Gonzalez Stefanie Jones Drew Livingston Monique Salle

This musical within a musical leads to hilarious antics and insightful commentary on performing, especially within the trials and tribulations of community theatre.

We have the egocentric director (Drew Livingston), the leading lady (Chelsea Dawson) who fights the cliche casting, the entitled self serving 'star' (Ryan Gonzalez) , the experienced thespian (Tamsin Carroll) wondering where the prime roles went and the selfless generous actor (Natalie Abbott) who is always relegated to the supporting role.

Murphy turns this stereotypical theatre tale on its head as her female leads take charge to fight the impending doom.

And what else will save the world but the joy of musical theatre.

Natalie Abbott and Stefanie Jones

This superb and enthusiastic ensemble bring this witty and rumbunctious production to exuberant life, with dead bodies everywhere.

Chelsea Dawson is perfect as the obliging leading lady, Hope, striving for more, who then transforms into the action hero giving the men both alive and walking dead there comeuppance.

Natalie Abbott is absolutely gorgeous as the kind and generous placatory, Sam, who also becomes a formidable force.

Tasmin Carroll has grace and umph and is glorious to watch as the 'older' star.

Ryan Gonzalez nearly steals the show with multiple roles, his rapping zombie is a genius idea and his portrayal is sublime.



Natalie Abbott, Tamsin Carroll, Chelsea Dawson, Nancy Denis, Ryan Gonzalez, Stefanie Jones, Drew Livingston, Monique Salle

The entire ensemble including , Nancy Denis, Adam Di Martino, , Stefanie Jones, Drew Livingston and Monique Sallé are superb, Director Darren Yap has lead this cast to perfectly fit Murphy's new hit.





Designing for the tight small Hayes stage is no mean feat and Nick Fry has excelled with a delightfully endearing design that easily transforms from front to back of house. One of the best set designs I've seen at the Hayes. Verity Hampson's impressive lighting supports the flexibility of the set in the confined space and gives depth to the scenes. The titles projected on the curtains was a little difficult to read.

This clever parody cheekily references many of our favorite musicals, while proclaiming that women are so much more than sugar and spice.

A musical within a musical, that is self reflective, that intertwines two popular genres and challenges the old trope of female roles in traditional musical history. All this with Murphy's incredible talents of Book, music and lyrics - a meaty work of art.

This infectious, ingenious, witty and toe tapping love letter to musical theatre is the next big Australian hit.

Photo by John McRae