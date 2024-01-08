REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP sets the scene for a fabulous 2024 SYDNEY FESTIVAL and proves to be a must-see show.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Photo 1 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Video: Watch the Memorial Service for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House Photo 4 Video: Watch the Memorial Service for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP sets the scene for a fabulous 2024 SYDNEY FESTIVAL and proves to be a must-see show.

If you love your cabaret filled with expert performers that are cheeky, bawdy, fun, delicious and daring, then buy this hot ticket now.

Although I like my dark and risqué shows to be in a venue that has the same attributes, SMASHED: THE NIGHTAP has done a superb execution in transforming Theatre 1 at Pier 3/4 into a vibrant and inviting cabaret auditorium.

The vivacious Host, Victoria Falconer, presents this ensemble of divine femme fatales. Falconer is expert in setting the vibe for the night, engaging the audience with her free spirited, jovial and clever wit, encouraging the patrons to enjoy the party. The in-theatre bar is open all night.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

You can choose to sit in the raked theatre rows or mingle closer to the stage around the cabaret tables. There’s a mini stage amongst the crowd so that the performers and performances surround you with exuberant excitement.

Falconer’s repertoire as host is exemplary. Her humour and commentary are insightful and deliciously hilarious. Her ad-libbing never misses a beat. She does engage with several individuals and in her nurturing yet cheeky way, the audience members love to play along.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Victoria Falconer

It’s not clear where this abundance of creative ideas originates but Director Amy Campbell, MC Falconer and the company have assembled a jam-packed night of astounding cabaret. A joyous highlight for me was the 'Jump' number (no spoilers here). Falconer is apt with inserting little gems from a vast range of musical knowledge.

The Company has a feast of players.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Tynga Williams

Tynga Williams is a dance acrobat and aerialist extraordinaire, not to mention that it’s all performed in what looks like 10” heels.

Malia Walsh is the energetic, humorous  and cheeky circus performer with many accomplished disciplines. From her hilarious hoop routine to her fire and work.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Malia Walsh
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Karlee Misi 

Karlee Misi  delivered the burlesque routine of the night. Her performance is the ultimate in her craft. Introducing her number by wonderfully singing a delicious version of Loco Motion that transforms into a dance segment to the song 'Nasty Girl'.  The concept and execution sublime. This is burlesque perfection.

Briget Rose wowed us with her death defying airiel strap routine that is bold and beautiful.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Bridget Rose
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Courtney Act

The SMASHED: A NIGHTCAP three week run has a variety of guest performers. On this night we indulged in the supreme talents of Courtney Act. This girl can sing. Her number told the story of love lost from the trials and tribulations perspective that haunt and colour her world. Cabaret works well with a dash of pathos but Act’s thoroughly convincing performance took us to trauma and tragedy. A powerful number on its own but maybe somewhat out of sync with the rest of the night of festival fun.

We were also treated to a special guest. The Glamour-puss, Rizo, who comes direct from New York and delivers a divine and glorious number with a powerhouse voice. Catch her show RIZO: PRIZMATISM later in the FESTIVAL season.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP
Rizo

For the ultimate cabaret experience that is chock a block full of talent, joy, laughs and some naughty fun SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP is a must experience event.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

Photography @ Commonstate

Victoria Falconer
Malia Walsh
Bridget Rose 
Courtney Act (6 – 7 Jan, 20 – 27 Jan)
Hans (9 – 19 Jan)
Kween Kong (16 – 27 Jan)
Karlee Misi (6 – 14 Jan)
Kelly Ann Doll (16 – 27 Jan)
Tynga Williams (6 – 14 Jan)

Sydney Theatre Company,

Wharf 1 Theatre (The Thirsty Mile)

Wharf 4/5,

15 Hickson Road

 Walsh Bay Arts Precinct

 Dawes Point NSW 2000

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Amy Campbell

LX Design Priyanka Martin

Design Sheri McCoy

Producer Peta Spurling-Brown and John Glenn

Produced by Hey Dowling

Composition and music arrangements Jarrad Payne and Victoria Falconer

Sound design Jarrad Payne

Music direction Victoria Falconer

Costume design Sheri McCoy and Klare 'Ya Ya' Wilkinson 

Hair and makeup design, wig creation Kalre 'Ya Ya' Wilkinson

Original show concept by Victoria Falconer and Peta Spurling-Brown




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Winners include Regals Musical Society and more.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards! Queens Theatre, Holden Street Theatres and more take home wins.

3
Video: Watch the Memorial Service for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House Photo
Video: Watch the Memorial Service for Barry Humphries at the Sydney Opera House

A state memorial service was held on December 15th for world-renowned entertainer, author, actor and satirist Barry Humphries AC CBE.

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Australia - Sydney Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... Jade Kops">(read more about this author)

REVIEW: Andrew Upton's Adaptation Of Anton Chekov's THE SEAGULL For Contemporary Australia Is Challenged.REVIEW: Andrew Upton's Adaptation Of Anton Chekov's THE SEAGULL For Contemporary Australia Is Challenged.
REVIEW: THE MASTER & MARGARITA Is A Bonkers And Bizarre But Brilliantly Executed Expression Of The Need To Keep Listening To The Artists And Dreamers Of Society.REVIEW: THE MASTER & MARGARITA Is A Bonkers And Bizarre But Brilliantly Executed Expression Of The Need To Keep Listening To The Artists And Dreamers Of Society.
REVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023's offering PRIDE IN PREJUDICEREVIEW: The Annual Tradition of THE WHARF REVUE Returns With 2023's offering PRIDE IN PREJUDICE
REVIEW: OIL Is A Time Travelling Tale Of The History Of Western Civilisation's Relationship With The Energy Source, Providing A Caution For The Future.REVIEW: OIL Is A Time Travelling Tale Of The History Of Western Civilisation's Relationship With The Energy Source, Providing A Caution For The Future.

Videos

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour Video
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast and Creatives on PBS NewsHour
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack Video
Listen: Hear Reneé Rapp Sing 'World Burn' on the MEAN GIRLS Soundtrack
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows Video
The Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Chicago the Musical in Australia - Sydney Chicago the Musical
Capitol Theatre (6/09-7/28)VIDEOS
Cock in Australia - Sydney Cock
Flightpath Theatre (5/08-5/18)
Dinosaur World Live in Australia - Sydney Dinosaur World Live
Riverside Theatres (1/18-1/20)
Viva Korea (비바 코리아 – 한국 전통음악의 걸작) in Australia - Sydney Viva Korea (비바 코리아 – 한국 전통음악의 걸작)
Riverside Theatres (1/21-1/21)
RENT in Australia - Sydney RENT
Canberra Theatre Centre (6/07-6/13)VIDEOS
In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence in Australia - Sydney In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/04-9/08)
Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World in Australia - Sydney Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World
Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (1/19-1/21)
The Lonesome West in Australia - Sydney The Lonesome West
The Old Fitz Theatre (1/13-2/04)
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical in Australia - Sydney TINA – The Tina Turner Musical
Theatre Royal Sydney (5/04-1/28)VIDEOS
Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Julius Caesar
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (11/25-11/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You