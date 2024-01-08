REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP

SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP sets the scene for a fabulous 2024 SYDNEY FESTIVAL and proves to be a must-see show.

If you love your cabaret filled with expert performers that are cheeky, bawdy, fun, delicious and daring, then buy this hot ticket now.

Although I like my dark and risqué shows to be in a venue that has the same attributes, SMASHED: THE NIGHTAP has done a superb execution in transforming Theatre 1 at Pier 3/4 into a vibrant and inviting cabaret auditorium.

The vivacious Host, Victoria Falconer, presents this ensemble of divine femme fatales. Falconer is expert in setting the vibe for the night, engaging the audience with her free spirited, jovial and clever wit, encouraging the patrons to enjoy the party. The in-theatre bar is open all night.

You can choose to sit in the raked theatre rows or mingle closer to the stage around the cabaret tables. There’s a mini stage amongst the crowd so that the performers and performances surround you with exuberant excitement.

Falconer’s repertoire as host is exemplary. Her humour and commentary are insightful and deliciously hilarious. Her ad-libbing never misses a beat. She does engage with several individuals and in her nurturing yet cheeky way, the audience members love to play along.

Victoria Falconer

It’s not clear where this abundance of creative ideas originates but Director Amy Campbell, MC Falconer and the company have assembled a jam-packed night of astounding cabaret. A joyous highlight for me was the 'Jump' number (no spoilers here). Falconer is apt with inserting little gems from a vast range of musical knowledge.

The Company has a feast of players.

Tynga Williams

Tynga Williams is a dance acrobat and aerialist extraordinaire, not to mention that it’s all performed in what looks like 10” heels.

Malia Walsh is the energetic, humorous and cheeky circus performer with many accomplished disciplines. From her hilarious hoop routine to her fire and work.

Malia Walsh

Karlee Misi

Karlee Misi delivered the burlesque routine of the night. Her performance is the ultimate in her craft. Introducing her number by wonderfully singing a delicious version of Loco Motion that transforms into a dance segment to the song 'Nasty Girl'. The concept and execution sublime. This is burlesque perfection.

Briget Rose wowed us with her death defying airiel strap routine that is bold and beautiful.

Bridget Rose

The SMASHED: A NIGHTCAP three week run has a variety of guest performers. On this night we indulged in the supreme talents of Courtney Act. This girl can sing. Her number told the story of love lost from the trials and tribulations perspective that haunt and colour her world. Cabaret works well with a dash of pathos but Act’s thoroughly convincing performance took us to trauma and tragedy. A powerful number on its own but maybe somewhat out of sync with the rest of the night of festival fun.

We were also treated to a special guest. The Glamour-puss, Rizo, who comes direct from New York and delivers a divine and glorious number with a powerhouse voice. Catch her show RIZO: PRIZMATISM later in the FESTIVAL season.

Rizo

For the ultimate cabaret experience that is chock a block full of talent, joy, laughs and some naughty fun SMASHED: THE NIGHTCAP is a must experience event.

Photography @ Commonstate

Victoria Falconer

Malia Walsh

Bridget Rose

Sydney Theatre Company,

Wharf 1 Theatre (The Thirsty Mile)

Wharf 4/5,

15 Hickson Road

Walsh Bay Arts Precinct

Dawes Point NSW 2000

CREATIVE TEAM

Director Amy Campbell

LX Design Priyanka Martin

Design Sheri McCoy

Producer Peta Spurling-Brown and John Glenn

Produced by Hey Dowling

Composition and music arrangements Jarrad Payne and Victoria Falconer

Sound design Jarrad Payne

Music direction Victoria Falconer

Costume design Sheri McCoy and Klare 'Ya Ya' Wilkinson

Hair and makeup design, wig creation Kalre 'Ya Ya' Wilkinson

Original show concept by Victoria Falconer and Peta Spurling-Brown