REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

Tuesday 23rd January 7:30pm 2024, Roslyn Packer Theatre

GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI presents their contemporary dance work, a Sydney festival exclusive,

The night consists of two works, SKID by Damien Jalet and SAABA by Sharon Eyal.

The choreographer’s creativity and the performer’s expertise creates a night of extraordinary dance. An experience of physical prowess and awe inspiring human movement

SKID commences with the imposing white stage at 35 degrees, it looks like a treacherous 45 degrees, its presence is commanding. The dances slink over the top edge like caterpillars, then traverse down the massive platform defying and meshing with gravity.

The visual formations are enchanting. The work progresses to a militant style movement with precise maneuvers that are mesmerizing. It evolves to a solidarity figure in what appears to be a cocoon suspended over that ‘vertical’ wall. The inhabitant emerges naked to climb that elevation. This work explores physicality and the journey ahead, no emotions. We hardly saw the faces of the dances especially in the opening sequence. A stoic work that is compelling and eventful.

Joakim Brink’s lighting design gives strength the work, especially when there is only one source key light. The dramatic visuals are enthralling. There was some light spill over the side edge of the elevated stage falling onto and revealing the rear of the theatre.

The choreography felt somewhat acrobatic at times and as such the dancers seemed to have less finesse in their movements. The following work is where this dance troupe excelled in dance expertise. Their finesse, boundless.

SAABA is art, poetry, enchantment and romance in motion. A contemporary piece with a touch of ‘ballet’ and a scent of cabaret.

The dancers perform the entire work on semi point. Besides displaying their exceptional skill it creates a vision of divine delight. The work consists of regimented sequences and movements that present in a playful and perky demeanor.

The choreography sees the company engage and move via a gender separation. In sync the dancers interact and intertwine with their statuesque postures. A joyous and captivating experience.

Their costumes by Maria Grazis Chiuri create a vision of near nakedness, on closer perusal the design work is beyond chic.

Composer, Ori Lichtik, infectious and vibrant music beautifully sets the atmosphere for this enchanting work.

GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI is a must see for any contemporary dance enthusiasts.

Photo credit: Lennart Sjöberg

Dancers: Amanda Åkesson, Anna Ozerskaia, Arika Yamada, Benjamin Behrends, Da Young Kim, Duncan C Schultz, Einar Nikkerud, Emilía Gísladóttir, Hiroki Ichinose, Ivo Santiago Mateus, Janine Koertge, Johanna Wernmo, Lee-Yuan Tu, Logan Hernandez, Mei Chen, Rachel McNamee, Riley O´Flynn, Sabine Groenendijk, Tsung-Hsien Chen, Valentin Durand, Valērija Kuzmiča, Miguel Duarte, Zachary Enquist, Sandor Raphael Constant