REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI is a must see for any contemporary dance enthusiasts.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April Photo 1 Steven Bartlett Will Embark on Australian Tour in April
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Charley Allanah Shares Her Thoughts on MASTERCLASS Photo 2 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Charley Allanah Shares Her Thoughts on MASTERCLASS
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Sienna Brown Shares Her Thoughts on TIDDAS Photo 3 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Sienna Brown Shares Her Thoughts on TIDDAS
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE HELLO GIRLS Photo 4 REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE HELLO GIRLS

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

Tuesday 23rd January 7:30pm 2024, Roslyn Packer Theatre

GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI presents their contemporary dance work, a Sydney festival exclusive,

The night consists of two works, SKID by Damien Jalet and SAABA by Sharon Eyal.

The choreographer’s creativity and the performer’s expertise creates a night of extraordinary dance. An experience of physical prowess and awe inspiring human movement

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

SKID commences with the imposing white stage at 35 degrees, it looks like a treacherous 45 degrees, its presence is commanding. The dances slink over the top edge like caterpillars, then traverse down the massive platform defying and meshing with gravity.

The visual formations are enchanting. The work progresses to a militant style movement with precise maneuvers that are mesmerizing. It evolves to a solidarity figure in what appears to be a cocoon suspended over that ‘vertical’ wall. The inhabitant emerges naked to climb that elevation. This work explores physicality and the journey ahead, no emotions. We hardly saw the faces of the dances especially in the opening sequence. A stoic work that is compelling and eventful.

Joakim Brink’s lighting design gives strength the work, especially when there is only one source key light. The dramatic visuals are enthralling. There was some light spill over the side edge of the elevated stage falling onto and revealing the rear of the theatre.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

The choreography felt somewhat acrobatic at times and as such the dancers seemed to have less finesse in their movements. The following work is where this dance troupe excelled in dance expertise. Their finesse, boundless.

SAABA is art, poetry, enchantment and romance in motion. A contemporary piece with a touch of ‘ballet’ and a scent of cabaret.

The dancers perform the entire work on semi point. Besides displaying their exceptional skill it creates a vision of divine delight. The work consists of regimented sequences and movements that present in a playful and perky demeanor.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

The choreography sees the company engage and move via a gender separation. In sync the dancers interact and intertwine with their statuesque postures. A joyous and captivating experience.

Their costumes by Maria Grazis Chiuri create a vision of near nakedness, on closer perusal the design work is beyond chic.

Composer, Ori Lichtik, infectious and vibrant music beautifully sets the atmosphere for this enchanting work.

GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI is a must see for any contemporary dance enthusiasts.

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On GOTESBORGS OPERANS DANSKOMPANI

Photo credit: Lennart Sjöberg

Dancers: Amanda Åkesson, Anna Ozerskaia, Arika Yamada, Benjamin Behrends, Da Young Kim, Duncan C Schultz, Einar Nikkerud, Emilía Gísladóttir, Hiroki Ichinose, Ivo Santiago Mateus, Janine Koertge, Johanna Wernmo,  Lee-Yuan Tu, Logan Hernandez, Mei Chen, Rachel McNamee, Riley O´Flynn, Sabine Groenendijk, Tsung-Hsien Chen, Valentin Durand, Valērija Kuzmiča, Miguel Duarte, Zachary Enquist, Sandor Raphael Constant




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Belvoir in February Photo
TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to Belvoir in February

From 1 February, Belvoir will bring to the stage Tiny Beautiful Things, a life-affirming play based on Cheryl Strayed's bestselling book, adapted by Academy Award-nominee Nia Vardalos, best known for starring in and writing in My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

2
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Australian Premiere Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Australian Premiere

Rehearsals for the critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award® winning production of The Lehman Trilogy have started in London ahead of the production receiving its Australian premiere at the Theatre Royal Sydney from 21 February 2024.  See photos featuring the cast in rehearsals for this new production, produced by the National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’, in association with Trafalgar Entertainment.

3
Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Dedicate Performance to The Wester Photo
Australian Production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Dedicate Performance to The Westerman Jilya Institute and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Co.

In solidarity with Indigenous people, Global Creatures, the producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will dedicate its evening performance on 26 January to highlighting the work of two Aboriginal community controlled organisations: The Westerman Jilya Institute and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company.

4
Dirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Photo
Dirty Laundry Tumbles Into Sydney Spiegeltent For Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

DIRTY LAUNDRY is coming to the Sydney Spiegeltent for the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Learn more here!

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia. Si... (read more about this author)

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On ODE TO JOY (HOW GORDON GOT TO GO TO THE NASTY PIG PARTY)
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERAREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts on ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Sienna Brown Shares Her Thoughts on TIDDASREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Sienna Brown Shares Her Thoughts on TIDDAS
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On WHITE GOLDREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On WHITE GOLD

Videos

Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing in Australia - Sydney Shakespeare on Film: Much Ado About Nothing
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (2/14-2/14)
Yuldea in Australia - Sydney Yuldea
Riverside Theatres (2/22-2/24)
Play in a Day: Cymbeline in Australia - Sydney Play in a Day: Cymbeline
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/26-9/26)
DIVAS starring Bernadette Robinson in Australia - Sydney DIVAS starring Bernadette Robinson
Riverside Theatres (2/15-2/17)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Sydney A Midsummer Night's Dream
Sydney Opera House (3/02-3/30)
PARADE in Australia - Sydney PARADE
Seymour Centre (5/09-5/25)VIDEOS
Cock in Australia - Sydney Cock
Flightpath Theatre (5/08-5/18)
In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence in Australia - Sydney In A Nutshell: The Poetry of Violence
The Neilson Nutshell, Pier 2/3 (9/04-9/08)
Sonnets & Semillon in Australia - Sydney Sonnets & Semillon
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (8/01-8/01)
Grease in Australia - Sydney Grease
Capitol Theatre (3/24-6/02)PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You