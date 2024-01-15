REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hums Engineer Shares His Thoughts On WHITE GOLD

Tuesday 9th January 2024 6pm, York Theatre Seymour Centre

What appears to be acrobatic acts of sheer skill and genius, is actually a much deeper story around Cambodia’s staple food…..rice, otherwise known as “White Gold”. Set inside the York Theatre within Enmore’s Seymour Centre, the story is conveyed entirely through movement and live painting, and takes elements from acrobatics and classical circus and weaves them into a beautiful, modern and spiritual feast, with original music as backdrop.

In Cambodia, rice is harvested and eaten more frequently than any other commodity. For Cambodians, the rice grain is worth its weight in gold. Therefore, rice is the central and most integral part of the show. It is thrown around, danced upon and even showered down, through a massive tarp folded above centre stage that turns into a cascading waterfall of rice, under which the dancers display cultural dances and feats of acrobatic genius.

The show begins with a vibrating hum of a Khmer chant in the background whilst a small mound of rice in the centre of the stage is spread out by a young man, into an eight-point mandala — an intricate, geometric design used in spiritual practice. The man dances enthusiastically amongst the “White Gold” mandala until several others join him on stage. The acts that follow highlight the richness of Cambodian culture, with acrobatics, Indigenous music and rousing choreography, all without spoken dialogue.

The story is about a young man’s contend with rice as if it really is a rare metal, one that first brings great prosperity but soon incites competition and greed. He renounces material possessions and embarks on a humble journey of self-discovery. During his journey, he learns that traditional Buddhist values like kindness and patience clash with consumerism and the hunger to hoard more rice. As the stakes for the young man intensify, so do the ensemble’s stunts. The masterly Phare troupes acrobatic feats (tumbling, juggling, launching one another off a teeterboard) defy what most of us expect of gravity. During a Rola Bola act, four cylinders are stacked in a perpendicular pattern and a balance board is placed on top. The young man then balances himself upside down and the audience gasps in fear of him toppling over. After successfully balancing himself on top of the board upside down, he tilts his body to alarming angles while several feet in the air. The audience explodes into a thunderous applause and the dance troupe proudly showcase their smiles for their accomplishments. The physicality of the talented acrobats is breathtaking.

There are three multi-instrumentalists in the band, playing in an authentic cultural style accompanying the action. The percussionists, wind and string players are seen moving their talents in and out of the band area to augment the story well.

Despite the story’s weighty roots, the acts are embedded with light-hearted humour, making the show suitable for the whole family; actors bulge their eyes and wag their butts, eliciting endless giggles from the audience of children and adults, both equally entertained. With seven circus performers, White Gold showcases versatility in its performances, from single person acts, to full crew displays. Don’t turn your head for one moment, for you may miss a spectacular flip or a tumble. It may not be Cirq de soleil, but it sure packs a punch for entertainment!