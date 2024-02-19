REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Hamavand Engineer Shares His Thoughts On BERNADETTE ROBINSON DIVAS

Thursday 15th February 7:30 Rivereside Theatres, Parramatta

Bernadette Robinson's performance in Divas was a testament to her remarkable talent and passion for music. Singing songs from 10 outstanding Divas of our musical lifetime, she mesmerised the audience with her exceptional soprano voice, effortlessly hitting high operatic notes with flawless precision and her clever narratives that not only gave an insight into the songs, but also to the Divas from which the songs came from.

The visual presentation of the performance was equally impressive, with a large backdrop displaying photos of the 10 divas in pop art style. As Bernadette sang songs associated with each diva, a spotlight would illuminate their face, adding a dynamic element to the show. Bernadette's comfort on stage was evident, and she openly expressed early on in the performance, her love for performing. Her narrative throughout the show provided a deeper insight into her personality and love for singing, creating a genuine connection with the audience.

Her rendition of Running Up that Hill by Kate Bush was delivered beautifully and conveyed its emotions effectively, however, I felt she didn't quite capture the haunting and mysterious sound that Bush is known for on that song. After her rendition, she shared a humorous story of her days singing in an enamel factory, and how she would be told to shut up by her manger. The humour was taken up a notch when she proclaimed she could not shut up, for singing was all that she had ever known. Her subsequent performance of Diamonds are Forever by Shirley Bassey was powerful and captivating, showcasing her versatility as a singer and her testament to her love for singing.

The highlight of the show for me was Bernadette's performance of Non, Je ne Regrette Rien by Edith Piaf. Sung in a slightly operatic voice, her rendition was breathtaking and transported the audience back to the olden days of France. Her ability to capture the essence of the song and convey its emotions was truly remarkable and it was reminiscent of a Broadway musical, with her acting and singing skills shining through.

The lights then dimmed, she removed her jacket and with a slight-of-hand, pushed her chest up to reveal a song by country legend Dolly Parton. The famous Dolly accent was spot on. I felt as if Dolly was in the room with us. It was however, her performance of Dolly Parton's "Joelene" and "I Will Always Love You", in which she truly exceeded the benchmark in portraying the Divas as they are. The latter left me in a few tears, as she was able to capture the sad, sombre emotions of the original version of the song that it was meant to convey. Bernadette's rendition of both songs was spot on, capturing Dolly's accent perfectly. Her ability to sing country showed her versatility as a singer and this provided a truly great variety of music to the show.

Her transition from Dolly Parton to Miley Cyrus was also impressive, with her adding her own touch to Wrecking Ball. While she didn’t quite capture the power of Miley's original version, she gave us her own rendition of the song which was still enjoyable and well-received by the audience. Can’t Stop was also a bit of a let-down. Her voice was too deep and the addition of the male backing singers on this song did not do it justice, as their voices did not harmonise well.

Overall, Bernadette’s performance was a tribute to the musical legends she portrayed. It was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing her incredible talent and versatility as a singer. She captivated the audience with her ability to switch between different accents seamlessly and her flawless soprano voice, made for an unforgettable musical experience.