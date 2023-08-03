RECKONING Comes to Riverside Theatres

The performance is on Thursday 24th August at 7:30pm.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, in the West End & in Australia Photo 1 MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Recoups on Broadway, UK & Australia
REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom I Photo 2 REVIEW: Shakespeare Is Given A Contemporary Twist Where The Schoolyard Becomes A Kingdom IN Mike Lew's TEENAGE DICK
Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets in in Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Europe Photo 3 Jonas Brother Set 50 New Tour Dates; How to Get Tickets
Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown Photo 4 Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown

RECKONING Comes to Riverside Theatres

Beat Entertainment and Riverside Theatres present Reckōning, a multi-art form exploration into the intertwining Indigenous cultures of Australia and New Zealand, at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Thursday 24 August.

Through storytelling, original songs and dance, this powerful work tackles the modern-day effects of racism and intergenerational trauma.

Employing strong visuals projected on screen, emotionally charged song, deeply personal story telling and genuine raw emotions of anger, grief, sadness and joy, Reckōning leads it’s audience through a process of truth-telling and truth-accepting that subtly triggers states of empathy and understanding, whilst the music uplifts the audience.

Reckōning is a visually beautiful production with original costuming, symbolic staging, a bright engaging colour pallet, atmospheric lighting and environment, inspiring lyrics in language and an utterly dance-worthy contemporary sound by Samuel Gaskin and The Merindas.

This show is a recognition of past injustices, a journey through understanding, and a celebration of Indigenous cultures survival, creativity and strength.

PRODUCED BY Samuel Gaskin & Johnny Hamilton DIRECTED & CHOREGRAPHED BY Samuel Gaskin CO-DRECTED BY Michala Banas CREATIVE DIRECTION BY Samuel Gaskin & Johnny Hamilton STAGE DESIGN BY Johnny Hamilton COSTUME DESIGN Johnny Hamilton & Asha Sym SOUNDSCAPE PRODUCTION BY Candice Lorrae & Samuel Gaskin MAKE UP DESIGN BY Ben Dniprowskij SOUND MIX BY Candice Lorrae

RECKŌNING

When: Thursday 24th August at 7:30pm

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets starting from $43 | Non-Members Tickets starting from $45




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
2023 Freedman Jazz Fellowship Finalists Revealed Photo
2023 Freedman Jazz Fellowship Finalists Revealed

After an extensive search for Australia's most exciting young jazz talent, The Music Trust’s Freedman Jazz Fellowship finalists have been announced for 2023. 

2
The Genesians To Celebrate Crime Queen Agatha Christie This September Photo
The Genesians To Celebrate Crime Queen Agatha Christie This September

It's no mystery - if you're looking for a classic whodunnit, there's no better place to visit than the Genesian Theatre. And when it comes to classic crime writers, there are few that rival the late, great Agatha Christie. Which is why the Genesians are marking the 133rd birthday of the Queen of Crime with a week-long celebration this September.

3
CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November Photo
CABARET DE PARIS With Rhonda Burchmore Comes to State Theatre, Sydney in November

Be transported by the atmosphere and excitement of a Parisian-themed revue featuring Australia's leading lady, legendary showgirl singer, Rhonda Burchmore, who joins a parade of first-class entertainers and the daring beauty of exquisitely bejewelled dancers as stage spectacular Cabaret De Paris returns to the State Theatre for 3 shows only on Friday 3 & Saturday 4 November 2023.

4
Sydney Fringe Festival Reveals Program of Over 400 Events Photo
Sydney Fringe Festival Reveals Program of Over 400 Events

Sydney Fringe Festival, the city’s largest independent arts festival, has announced its full program of over 400 events and 12 festival hubs across the city from 1 - 30 September 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tim
Merrigong Theatre Company (8/16-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Gioconda In Concert
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall (8/09-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FAE
Chapel Off Chapel (8/31-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Is God Is
Wharf 1 Theatre (9/15-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House (9/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On the Beach
Roslyn Packer Theatre (7/18-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Constellations
Wharf 1 Theatre (7/29-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tubular Bells for Two
The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Turn of the Screw
Seymour Centre (7/21-12/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You