RECKONING Comes to Riverside Theatres

Beat Entertainment and Riverside Theatres present Reckōning, a multi-art form exploration into the intertwining Indigenous cultures of Australia and New Zealand, at Riverside Theatres Parramatta on Thursday 24 August.

Through storytelling, original songs and dance, this powerful work tackles the modern-day effects of racism and intergenerational trauma.

Employing strong visuals projected on screen, emotionally charged song, deeply personal story telling and genuine raw emotions of anger, grief, sadness and joy, Reckōning leads it’s audience through a process of truth-telling and truth-accepting that subtly triggers states of empathy and understanding, whilst the music uplifts the audience.

Reckōning is a visually beautiful production with original costuming, symbolic staging, a bright engaging colour pallet, atmospheric lighting and environment, inspiring lyrics in language and an utterly dance-worthy contemporary sound by Samuel Gaskin and The Merindas.

This show is a recognition of past injustices, a journey through understanding, and a celebration of Indigenous cultures survival, creativity and strength.

PRODUCED BY Samuel Gaskin & Johnny Hamilton DIRECTED & CHOREGRAPHED BY Samuel Gaskin CO-DRECTED BY Michala Banas CREATIVE DIRECTION BY Samuel Gaskin & Johnny Hamilton STAGE DESIGN BY Johnny Hamilton COSTUME DESIGN Johnny Hamilton & Asha Sym SOUNDSCAPE PRODUCTION BY Candice Lorrae & Samuel Gaskin MAKE UP DESIGN BY Ben Dniprowskij SOUND MIX BY Candice Lorrae

RECKŌNING

When: Thursday 24th August at 7:30pm

Where: Riverside Theatre, Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Members tickets starting from $43 | Non-Members Tickets starting from $45