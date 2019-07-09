Playwave Young People Peek Behind Sydney Theatre Company Curtains

This year, Playwave Experiences with Sydney Theatre Company will include not one, but two opportunities for young people to peek behind the curtain of STC's performances of Lord of the Flies and Cosi. The first will see Lighting Designer, Alexander Berlage, and Composer and Sound Designer, James Brown, in-conversation with STC's Resident Director, Jess Arthur, before the young people are handed the conch to ask what they have always wanted to know about this modern classic.

This time last year, more than 100 young people descended on Sydney Theatre Company for the inaugural Playwave Experience. The unique opportunity gave 15-20 year olds a behind-the-scenes look at how theatre is made with STC's own Kip Williams talking them through his process in directing The Resistible Rise of Arturo UI starring Hugo Weaving.

Since its launch alongside Sydney Festival 2018, Playwave has been improving access to the arts for young people aged 15 - 20 through discounted tickets, a Playwave Creative program for artists in the making, and its youngest arm, Playwave Experiences. Playwave Experiences are curated events that invite new young audiences to experience arts and culture in unconventional ways, and range from foyer parties to arts-based scavenger hunts and artist meet and greets. These experiences are all designed to give young people a soft entry point to the arts, according to Playwave's Director of Young Audience Development, Valentina Corona:

"Entering a cultural venue can be intimidating for anyone. With Playwave Experiences, we are able to create an environment where young people feel welcomed, can meet other young people, and are treated as VIPs. Cultural experiences are invaluable to the development of creativity and to the critical thinking skills of any young person, so making the arts accessible to them will impact every facet of their lives."

Sydney Theatre Company is one of more than 40 Playwave presenting partners, including other Sydney arts powerhouses such as Griffin Theatre Company, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Sydney Dance Company, alongside indie venues, who are committed to securing the future of arts in Sydney by making the arts accessible for all ages. For Kip Williams, Sydney Theatres Company's Artistic Director, their partnership with Playwave is crucial to the development of future arts audiences:

"We are proud of our partnership with Playwave and value the role it plays in opening doors and minds for its young members. Nurturing people's interest in the arts while they are young will foster a lifelong love of cultural and artistic experiences and create loyal audiences. From what we have already seen from the insightful questions asked by Playwave Members at last year's Playwave Experience, they have a lot to teach us as well."

Playwave's next experience with Sydney Theatre Company including an exclusive pre-show event is on 7 August. 15-20 year olds can sign up to Playwave and book their Playwave Experience tickets at playwave.com.au.





