PIPPIN at the Sydney Lyric Announces New Pre-Sale For Tickets Through 3rd January

The show begins performances in November.

A pre-sale has been announced for new seats for the upcoming production of Pippin at the Sydney Lyric Theatre. The show is now booking to 3rd January.

Tony Award winning PIPPIN will premiere in November 2020.

Full of extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats and soaring songs from Stephen Schwartz (the composer of WICKED and GODSPELL), PIPPIN has been lovingly crafted to become Broadway's high-flying, death-defying musical. This unforgettable new production is the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and was hailed as "Astonishing. A PIPPIN for the 21st century. Dazzling and awe-inspiring." by Ben Brantley of The New York Times.

It is unlike anything Australia has seen on stage and now Sydney audiences have the opportunity to experience PIPPIN!

PIPPIN tells the story of a young man at a crossroads in his life. Does he follow in the footsteps of his father, one of the most powerful men in the land? Or does he strike out on his own, to find his own 'corner of the sky?' PIPPIN is a play within a play. The story is told by a travelling troupe of actors and acrobats (called 'Players'), directed by the mysterious Leading Player. Like a vaudeville act, the Players both act out the roles of the story and speak directly to the audience.

This award-winning production features many Broadway standards including "Corner of the Sky", "Magic To Do", "Glory", "No Time At All", "Morning Glow" and "Love Song".

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.sydneylyric.com.au/pippin/.

Shows View More Australia - Sydney Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You