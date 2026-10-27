Omega Ensemble Reveals 2027 National Concert Season Lineup

NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Omega Ensemble has announced its 2027 National Concert Season - Risk & Radiance. A program featuring special guest artists such as James Morrison and Joseph Tawadros, a new program from international composer Nico Muhly and CoLAB mentoring from Bryce Dessner, with premiere performances across Australia, including Carriageworks and UKARIA.

The new season blends chamber music with jazz, improvisation, global traditions and collaborations with some of the world's most in-demand composers and continues to spotlight Omega Ensemble's commitment to living composers and emerging Australian talent via their Composer Accelerator Program (CoLAB).

With three tours, five programs, six world premieres and 10 concerts - 2027 has something for everyone. 'I wanted this season to capture the curiosity and ambition at the heart of Omega,' says Artistic Director, David Rowden. 'We're bringing remarkable musicians together, championing new works and exploring artistic partnerships that open up exciting possibilities. These are programs I feel passionately about, and I can't wait to share them with audiences in some of Australia's finest concert halls.'

Revival & Reinvention

The season opens in March with Revival & Reinvention, which sees the Ensemble teaming up with Melbourne-based Affinity Quartet for the first time to bring this brilliant program to life. At the heart of the concert is Mendelssohn's youthful String Octet, which sits alongside Caroline Shaw's Harpsichord Concerto re-imagined for Piano and Strings and Gordon Kerry's Clarinet Quintet. 'Which will be a real treat for audiences to hear the Ensemble perform live' says Rowden, having only performed it once before digitally via the Sydney Opera House 2020 lockdown stream.

Future Pulse

In May, Omega joins forces with Carriageworks to present Future Pulse. Curated by globally renowned composer Nico Muhly, Future Pulse will feature a vibrant program of music by Australians such as Alex Turley (CoLAB Alumni) and International Artists like Bryce Dessner. 'I'm so looking forward to being back in Australia to work with the Omega Ensemble. The inaugural Future Pulse concert is an exciting new series I can't wait for audiences to experience!' says Muhly.

Omega's flagship development program, CoLAB, returns in 2027, as does its annual showcase - New Now. The brand-new cohort, Adriel Sukkumar, Alex Maltas, Frankie Dyson Reilly and Meta Cohen - will create four world premiere pieces to present next August at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct. Developed over nine-months with guidance from Australian and International mentors including Elena Kats-Chernin AO and Chris Cerrone - New Now is the 2027 concert to discover the hottest new homegrown talent.

Rhapsody in Blue

Australian Jazz legend James Morrison and his quartet hit the road with Omega Ensemble in September for Rhapsody in Blue. 'These concerts are guaranteed to be an absolute blast,' says Morrison, 'we're going to blow the roof off some of the best concert halls across the country!' The jazz club meets the concert hall in this vibrant program. Morrison's A to Z of Jazz Suite will have audiences dancing in the aisles, as will CoLAB alumnus Andrew Howes' arrangement of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, performed by Omega's own principal Pianist Vatche Jambazian.

Truth Seekers, Lovers & Warriors

Closing out the 2027 season in November is Truth Seekers, Lovers & Warriors, a cross-cultural collaboration with ARIA Award-winning oud virtuoso Joseph Tawadros and brother - percussionist James Tawadros. 'We can't wait to work with the Omega Ensemble in 2027 sharing beautiful music that traverses Middle Eastern musical traditions and contemporary chamber music,' says Joseph. Anchored by a major new work, commissioned especially for the Ensemble and Tawadros' oud - Truth Seekers, Lovers & Warriors makes for a powerful season finale.

New in 2027, the Ensemble are exclusively selling all subscription tickets via their new ticketing system. 'Audiences who buy a subscription before Tuesday 12 January 2027 get the best discount in market', says CEO Michael Napthali. 'We've taken the bold and slightly risky step of bringing ticketing in house. It's a choice we feel confident about, that will ensure a better experience for our community and help fuel our future'. Audiences who purchase two or more concerts before the new year save 15%. And for those looking for single tickets - a new VIP ticket is available for $119. This strictly limited VIP ticket is only available for the James Morrison and Joseph Tawadros concerts. Full details and prices are available online.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 18 Hrs 42 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming