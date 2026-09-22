S,B&W Foundation Awards $400,000 in Performing Arts Grants

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The Seaborn, Broughton & Walford Foundation, a charity established in 1986 to assist the performing arts in Australia, celebrated its 40th Anniversary year by announcing $400,000 in Grants awarded to successful applicants for 19 projects scheduled for 2027.

In presenting the awards, S,B&W Foundation's President Peter Lowry AM, congratulated the recipients, wished them well and expressed thanks to the Grants Panel who had the task of selecting winners from over 100 entries, a 40% increase on last year. The 2026 Grants were awarded to ten individuals and seven organizations, with an additional two Foundation Directed Grants reflecting the Founder's inclinations. Peter also mentioned the importance of the loyal Friends of the Foundation in carrying out the Foundation's mission, a dedicated community of performing arts supporters now numbering over 1,000.

The venue, the UUSC Club was chosen in honour of the Founder, the late Dr Rodney Seaborn AO OBE, who was a member, and selected it for anniversaries in previous decades. Toasts were proposed to Dr Seaborn by his friend, artist Paul Delprat, and to the S,B&W Foundation by the Hon Ben Franklin MLC President of the State Legislative Council and a former Arts Minister. The MC was Simon Moore OAM, prominent radio presenter, producer and Chair of the Board of Directors at 2MBSFM Fine Music, where the S,B&W Foundation is a sponsor of two popular performing arts programs, Stage & Screen and In Conversation.

Attendees appreciated the opportunity to meet and converse with other performing arts practitioners and welcomed the eclectic mix of successful applicants, from many branches of the performing arts, a proportion coming from interstate in line with the Foundation's mission to assist the performing arts throughout Australia. Entertainment was provided by Steven Kramer, composer and writer of Phar Lap - The Electro-Swing Musical, an award-winning production that was supported by the Foundation. Steven, who together with cast member Justin Smith performed Heart from the show, confirmed that the show's journey continues. It will return to Carriageworks in July 2027 before embarking on a national tour.

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