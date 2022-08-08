Olli Mustonen Returns to Australia in September

Internationally renowned piano virtuoso Olli Mustonen will make his much-anticipated return to Australia to perform a national tour with the Australian Chamber Orchestra in September.

The revered 'triple-threat' Finnish musician is acclaimed for his extraordinary talents as a piano virtuoso, composer and conductor, often bringing them together in one fascinating triple-role performance.

Praised for his brilliant technique and startling musical originality, Mustonen has been a regular ACO collaborator throughout his career. He will reunite with an intimate ACO ensemble to perform Schubert's beloved Trout Quintet, alongside his own Piano Quintet, a piece that overflows with drama and passion.

"The Australian Chamber Orchestra is a phenomenon that is truly unique in today's music world," says Mustonen. "Our collaboration has always been one of the ultimate highlights, one of the important leitmotifs of my musical life. I have a feeling that we speak the same language, and that we are capable of inspiring each other in a way that is exceptionally uplifting and thought-provoking."

Joy radiates in Schubert's Trout Quintet. High spirits and an unstoppable stream of melody flow through the music, sunnily evoking a time of freedom and a place of natural beauty.

"There is something truly hypnotising about Schubert's Trout Quintet," says Mustonen. "No matter how many times one has played it or heard it one cannot get tired of it - on the contrary, I feel it is an endless source of energy and joy. Like a magical lake, forest or a river, it is so good to be near its presence - its existence makes the world a better place."

Born in Helsinki, Mustonen received his first piano lessons at the age of five and started composing at the age of six. He regularly performs with orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Royal Concertgebouw, the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the Berlin Philharmonic, and has worked closely with conductors including Daniel Barenboim, Pierre Boulez and Christoph Eschenbach.

He is Music Director of the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra in Finland and in 2019 was awarded the Hindemith Prize of the City of Hanay, awarded to outstanding contemporary composers.

Concert Details

Darius Milhaud La création du monde, Op.81a (suite de concert for piano quintet)

OLLI MUSTONEN Piano Quintet

Franz Schubert Piano Quintet in A major, D.667 "The Trout"

Olli Mustonen Piano

Satu Vänskä Violin

Liisa Pallandi Violin

Stefanie Farrands Viola

Timo-Veikko Valve Cello

Maxime Bibeau Double Bass

Performances:

Newcastle City Hall

Thu 15 Sep 7.30pm

Melbourne Recital Centre

Sat 17 Sep 7.30pm

Mon 19 Sep 7.30pm

Melbourne • Arts Centre Melbourne

Sun 18 Sep 2.30pm

Sydney • City Recital Hall

Tue 20 Sep 8pm

Wed 21 Sep 7pm

Sat 24 Sep 7pm

Sydney Opera House

Sun 25 Sep 2pm

Brisbane • QPAC Concert Hall

Mon 26 Sep 7pm

Wollongong Town Hall

Wed 28 Sep 7.30pm