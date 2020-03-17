New Theatre Will Continue Performances as Scheduled

New Theatre has announced it will continue performances as scheduled for the time being.

Read the full statement below:



At this challenging time, we are doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our community. The well-being of our audience, employees and volunteers is of the utmost importance to us.



You would have heard about the cancellation of large gatherings of 500 people or more, as mandated by the Australian government last week, which came into force yesterday (Monday 16 March).



New Theatre is a small venue, with a capacity of 148 (plus two wheelchair spaces), in a closed public building. We do not have large numbers of people through our doors or attending our performances and our current operational model is low risk. To date, we have not received any advice that leads us to feel we must alter our performance schedule, so for the time being it's business as usual, with all performances going ahead as advertised.



We will be monitoring developments daily, and will act on any updated advice from the Australian Government Department of Health regarding the coronavirus. We will also be closely monitoring updates from Live Performance Australia (LPA), the national peak body for the live performance industry. If recommendations change and we need to postpone or cancel a performance or a season we will inform you immediately by email or phone.



What We Are Doing

Increasing our cleaning schedules with a focus on high traffic areas such as the auditorium, restaurant and bathrooms

Ensuring hand sanitiser is readily available around the building

Promoting good hygiene practices

Regularly briefing staff as we pay close attention to the official advice and evaluate appropriate action in conjunction with our Management Committee

What You Can Do

Hand hygiene is of the upmost important, so please wash your hands regularly

Make regular use of the hand sanitiser provided

If you have recently travelled overseas or have come into contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus, please adhere to the latest isolation advice

Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms

If you feel unwell and are displaying flu-like symptoms, we strongly recommend you stay at home and seek medical advice

If you begin to show signs of any flu-like symptoms while at New Theatre, alert a member of staff immediately and the appropriate medical assistance will be arranged.

Following the LPA Ticketing Code of Practice, refunds will not issued for discretionary non-attendance. We will however be happy to exchange your tickets for another performance during the season, or for one of our other productions later in the year.



If you have received medical advice that you should be isolated, please contact our Theatre Manager, Gemma Greer, manager@newtheatre.org.au, and cite this along with a medical certificate from your doctor, and she will be happy to assist with processing your ticket request (either a refund, or transferring to another production at New Theatre later in the year).



We are aware that many of you are finding find the uncertainty of this unprecedented and evolving situation unsettling. We really appreciate your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time for the arts and the wider community and we look forward to welcoming you to New Theatre, should you wish to come here: either for our current production of Lally Katz's wonderful Neighbourhood Watch (until 9 April), or the upcoming productions of a new theatrical adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm (April/May) and Glengarry Glen Ross by David Mamet (June/July).



For the latest information on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) visit www.health.gov.au or call the Australian Government Department of Health Coronavirus Information Line 1800 020 080 or the NSW Health Hotline 1800 022 222. Both lines operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





