Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This Spring

Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, is still devastatingly relevant today.

Mar. 20, 2023  
New Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This Spring

New Theatre will present ALL MY SONS, Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, running 25 April - 27 May 2023.

In the aftermath of World War Two, Joe and Kate Keller appear to be the perfect Middle American couple: he's a successful businessman and she's a home-maker. Together, they're the embodiment of the American Dream.

But there are cracks in the façade. Joe escaped a wartime charge of supplying defective parts to combat planes by letting his partner take the blame, and he's been living with the guilt ever since.

Larry, their younger son and his parent's favourite, was declared missing in action during the war, but three years later, Kate stubbornly refuses to accept his death. Meanwhile, older son Chris is attempting to win the love of the father he idolizes.

But instead of reconciliation, old wounds are opened, and the bitter recriminations that ensue expose painful and unforgivable truths.

Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, was also a scathing indictment of post-war America. Half a century later, it is still devastatingly relevant.

Forty-three years after New Theatre first presented Arthur Miller's great play, we are delighted to bring this revival to Sydney's stages, and welcome back director Saro Lusty-Cavallari (Animal Farm), together with designers Kate Beere and Aron Murray, who last collaborated here on Significant Other. The cast includes returning actors Kath Gordon (Things I Know to be True), Bridget Haberecht (Breaking the Code) and Kaitlyn Thor (Stupid f-ing Bird, Control) and making their New Theatre debuts, Kyle Barrett, Liam Greinke, Michael Harris, James Hartley, Greg Poppleton and Mariah Stock.

CREATIVE TEAM
Director Saro Lusty-Cavallari
Set Designer Kate Beere
Lighting Designer Aron Murray
Sound Designer Saro Lusty-Cavallari
Assistant Director Lucy Burke
Stage Manager Freddie Fitzpatrick-Lubowitz
Cast Kyle Barrett, Kath Gordon, Liam Greinke
Bridget Haberecht, Michael Harris, James Hartley
Greg Poppleton, Mariah Stock, Kaitlyn Thor

SEASON
25 April - 27 May 2023

PERFORMANCES
Preview Tuesday 25 April 7:30pm
Opening Night Wednesday 26 April 7:30pm
Thursdays - Saturdays 7:30pm
Sundays 5pm
Saturday 27 May 2pm only

TICKETS
Full $35
Concessions, Groups (6+) $30
Thrifty Thursdays $22
Preview $20

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231795®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Faunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com%2Fsales%2Fsalesevent%2F92201?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
https://newtheatre.org.au/all-my-sons/




REVIEW: Crossing The Divide Between Classical And Country, RHINESTONE REX AND MISS MONICA Photo
REVIEW: Crossing The Divide Between Classical And Country, RHINESTONE REX AND MISS MONICA Is A Delightful Drama For Those Needing Some Joy And Hope In Amongst The Tragedy
David Williamson’s RHINESTONE REX AND MISS MONICA makes a return to the Ensemble Theatre Stage, reuniting Georgie Parker and Glenn Hazeldine in the roles they originated under the new direction of Ensemble’s Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry.
HAUS OF FABULOUS! Announced At Bom Funk Theatre Queanbeyan, April 15 Photo
HAUS OF FABULOUS! Announced At Bom Funk Theatre Queanbeyan, April 15
You have been cordially invited for a night of supreme glamour, and unbridled joy! Welcome to the Haus of Fabulous! You may know them as a renowned troupe of incredible fan dancers.
DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney Photo
DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney
Driftwood the Musical, the moving and enthralling story of a family surviving the ravages of war has been nominated for a 'Green Room Award' for “New Australian Music Theatre Writing”. 
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today Photo
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 will open on Wednesday March 15. The Sydney Fringe is seeking all types of performance, from cabaret to comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, parties, and visual art. 

More Hot Stories For You


HAUS OF FABULOUS! Announced At Bom Funk Theatre Queanbeyan, April 15HAUS OF FABULOUS! Announced At Bom Funk Theatre Queanbeyan, April 15
March 17, 2023

You have been cordially invited for a night of supreme glamour, and unbridled joy! Welcome to the Haus of Fabulous! You may know them as a renowned troupe of incredible fan dancers.
DRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and SydneyDRIFTWOOD THE MUSICAL Comes to Melbourne and Sydney
March 16, 2023

Driftwood the Musical, the moving and enthralling story of a family surviving the ravages of war has been nominated for a 'Green Room Award' for “New Australian Music Theatre Writing”. 
Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens TodayRegistrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 Opens Today
March 15, 2023

Registrations for The Sydney Fringe Festival 2023 will open on Wednesday March 15. The Sydney Fringe is seeking all types of performance, from cabaret to comedy, theatre, music, dance, circus, parties, and visual art. 
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns to Sydney Next MonthLA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns to Sydney Next Month
March 14, 2023

Winner of 11 Tony Awards, the hit Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES returns to Sydney at the State Theatre from 19 April for one week only.
Australian Musical Theatre Festival Announces Lineup Set For This MayAustralian Musical Theatre Festival Announces Lineup Set For This May
March 14, 2023

Australian Musical Theatre Festival Artistic Director Tyran Parke has announced the line-up for the fourth Australian Musical Theatre Festival that he has curated.  The 2023 Festival will be held in various locations around Launceston from 17 – 21 May.
share