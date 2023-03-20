New Theatre To Present The Classic Drama ALL MY SONS This Spring

New Theatre will present ALL MY SONS, Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, running 25 April - 27 May 2023.

In the aftermath of World War Two, Joe and Kate Keller appear to be the perfect Middle American couple: he's a successful businessman and she's a home-maker. Together, they're the embodiment of the American Dream.

But there are cracks in the façade. Joe escaped a wartime charge of supplying defective parts to combat planes by letting his partner take the blame, and he's been living with the guilt ever since.

Larry, their younger son and his parent's favourite, was declared missing in action during the war, but three years later, Kate stubbornly refuses to accept his death. Meanwhile, older son Chris is attempting to win the love of the father he idolizes.

But instead of reconciliation, old wounds are opened, and the bitter recriminations that ensue expose painful and unforgivable truths.

Arthur Miller's searing drama of a family in crisis, written in 1946, was also a scathing indictment of post-war America. Half a century later, it is still devastatingly relevant.

Forty-three years after New Theatre first presented Arthur Miller's great play, we are delighted to bring this revival to Sydney's stages, and welcome back director Saro Lusty-Cavallari (Animal Farm), together with designers Kate Beere and Aron Murray, who last collaborated here on Significant Other. The cast includes returning actors Kath Gordon (Things I Know to be True), Bridget Haberecht (Breaking the Code) and Kaitlyn Thor (Stupid f-ing Bird, Control) and making their New Theatre debuts, Kyle Barrett, Liam Greinke, Michael Harris, James Hartley, Greg Poppleton and Mariah Stock.



CREATIVE TEAM

Director Saro Lusty-Cavallari

Set Designer Kate Beere

Lighting Designer Aron Murray

Sound Designer Saro Lusty-Cavallari

Assistant Director Lucy Burke

Stage Manager Freddie Fitzpatrick-Lubowitz

Cast Kyle Barrett, Kath Gordon, Liam Greinke

Bridget Haberecht, Michael Harris, James Hartley

Greg Poppleton, Mariah Stock, Kaitlyn Thor



SEASON

25 April - 27 May 2023



PERFORMANCES

Preview Tuesday 25 April 7:30pm

Opening Night Wednesday 26 April 7:30pm

Thursdays - Saturdays 7:30pm

Sundays 5pm

Saturday 27 May 2pm only



TICKETS

Full $35

Concessions, Groups (6+) $30

Thrifty Thursdays $22

Preview $20



https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231795®id=189&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Faunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com%2Fsales%2Fsalesevent%2F92201?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

https://newtheatre.org.au/all-my-sons/