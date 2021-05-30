New Ghosts Theatre Company Will Host Comedy Night on 4 June

Ghosts Theatre Company will host a Comedy Night on 04 June 2021 at Harold Park Hotel, 70A Ross St, Forest Lodge NSW 2037.

Learn more at newghoststheatre.com

Oliver Twist, Lauren Bonner, Jack Gow, Bridie Connell, Tom Cashman, Bea Barbeau-Scurla and Cyrus Bezyan come together for this one-night-only comedy special, supporting independent theatre in Sydney.

Don't miss this exclusive chance to see some of Sydney's finest comedy talent.

All funds raised will go towards New Ghosts Theatre Company and their world premiere production of HUSH by Ciella Williams, debuting at Flight Path Theatre this July.

Tickets on sale now at bit.ly/ngtccomedynight. This is a Dine and Discover eligible event, so don't forget to redeem your vouchers at service.nsw.gov.au.