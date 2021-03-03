National Theatre Of Parramatta Presents Two Of The  Brightest New Voices In Western Sydney In LAUNCHPAD

From 18th to 20th March Riverside's National Theatre of Parramatta will present Launchpad, a double bill comprising of two coming of age stories from Western Sydney artists - The Sorry Mum Project by Pippa Ellams, and Let Me Know When You Get Home by Miranda Aguilar.

Launchpad - Double Bill shares stories of the space in between years - the time just after high school and post university. With the works traversing the glittering lights of Mardi Gras, through to the Moulin Rouge and back again to the streets of Fairfield and the RSL. It's about pivotal moments in life where your redefining relationships, discovering insights about yourself and trying to figure out what's next!

Let Me Know When You Get Home is a world premiere production presented in association with CuriousWorks. Written by Miranda Aguilar and directed by Valerie Berry (Swallow), the production asks where do you turn when you think no place fits?

Starring Gloria Denillo, Brooke Lee and Tommy Misa (Fatia in Te Molimau, Silent Disco), Let Me Know When You Can Home follows Val, a Filipinx teenager, desperate to escape the purgatory period between high school and university so she can finally be seen as an adult. She makes a break from her religious, overbearing mother and childhood best friend, and sets out to the city in search of the queer community she thinks will unlock all the answers. When she joins a Mardi Gras parade group and meets Prince, an enigmatic, older artist, Val is sure she has finally found her utopia - even if it means leaving her best friend, Thi, behind.

Director Miranda Aguilar said "Let Me Know When You Get Home was born out of frustration with the limitations of mainstream LGBTQI+ media. I was sick of stereotypical coming out stories, queer stories that only feature white, cisgender homosexuals, stories that focused on queer trauma and heartache. I wrote a play celebrating queer friendship and unapologetic joy for the queer brown westies in the room. We deserve happy endings too."

The Sorry Mum Project is written by Pippa Ellams (The Carousel), and directed by Hannah Goodwin (The Carousel) and Tash O'Brien (Playlist)

Starring Pippa Ellams, The Sorry Mum Project is a witty observation on life, empathy, regret, and reconciliation that takes us on a journey from Fairfield RSL to the Moulin Rouge. It is about mothers and daughters and the strange phenomena of motherhood, whereby a women's identity is subsumed once children hit the scene.

Pippa hails from a showbiz family. Her father was a cabaret star, her mother, Barbara, a showgirl. But Pippa, like so many of us, loses sight of the person that is her Mum. This show goes to redress the balance, with an apology to her Mum and everyone's Mum. If you are a Mum or daughter, or somebody's child, this work will resonate.

"I was born and raised in Western Sydney so it's very exciting to be a part of Launchpad and to tell this story at National Theatre of Parramatta." Said Ellams "The Sorry Mum Project is a call to action, a promise to do better. A show to make my mum, Barbara happy. To reject society's traps of motherhood using the tools my showbiz family gave me; jazzy dance numbers, embarrassing family photos and the telling of tall tales".

National Theatre of Parramatta Executive Producer, Joanne Kee said "Launchpad is all about providing meaningful opportunities for emerging artists. The premise for this double bill is showcasing early career playwrights and directors and providing hands on experiences. In addition to the playwrights, we are thrilled to be bringing Valerie Berry, Hannah Goodwin and Tash O'Brien on board as directors, as part of our commitment to offering genuine career pathways.

These are great plays which are fun, poignant, and insightful. They show another side to the Western Sydney equation, and the talent that lies in our region. NTofP is telling Australian stories that resonate with often all too familiar scenarios - how many of us have been embarrassed by their parents?"

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue, please check the website for up to date COVID safe practices, ticket information and refund policies.

Tickets available from https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/launchpad/ or from the Box Office (02) 8839 3399.