NSW Government Announces $75 Million Arts Stimulus Package

The NSW Government has announced a $75 million package for not-for-profit and commercial performing arts organisations, and live music organisations impacted by the cancellation of shows due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

The package will be delivered in two stages:

Immediate support to provide relief to eligible organisations who were staging performances during the period covered by the Public Health Orders.

Funding available to support eligible organisations to reschedule performances once it is safe for restrictions to ease.

This package is intended to assist performing arts organisations and live music venues to continue paying staff and performers, and provide support for loss of box office income where shows have been affected by Public Health Orders.

Applications will open on this website from 23 July 2021 and more information will be available shortly.

Eligible organisations include performing arts organisations with heavy reliance on box office income, including not-for-profit performing arts companies who were staging, or scheduled to stage performances during the lockdown period, commercial producers and live music venues.

Organisations will need to provide evidence of performances scheduled, venues and average ticket prices.

Visit the Service NSW website for information on other support packages available for individuals, businesses and not-for-profit organisations.