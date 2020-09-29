Moira Blumenthal Productions Presents BRIDGING THE GAP By Brian Fine

The show will be presented on Wednesday 14 October.

Bridging the Gap, to be presented on Wednesday 14 October at ARA Darling Quarter Theatre is the second play-reading to be produced by Moira Blumenthal Productions as part of Our Second Stage, an initiative to discover and develop new ideas and scripts presented by community, to the point of presenting a live professional play-reading series.

In this moving first play by Brian Fine finds the language to bridge the gap between two people from very different backgrounds and cultures. The story considers the problem of the rising tide of young suicide in our modern world.

As an older solitary indigenous man strolls along the walking track of The Gap in Watson's Bay a younger man sits on the edge of the cliff, staring out at the ocean, battling an impossible dilemma.

The younger man grapples with his identity - the very real fear of being rejected by his Rabbi father and potential ostracism by his community. Can this gentle elder show him another way?

Is this a chance meeting, fate or are there other forces at work?

