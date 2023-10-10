Merrigong Theatre Company Will Stage THE VISITORS This Month

Performances run 25 to 28 October 2023.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 1 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON Photo 3 Kym Vaitiekus reports on launch of THE HAYES 2024 SEASON
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Merrigong Theatre Company Will Stage THE VISITORS This Month

Merrigong Theatre Company will present Sydney Theatre Company and Moogahlin Performing Arts’s The Visitors, by Muruwari playwright Jane Harrison, at Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from 25th to 28th October. 

After its critically acclaimed, award-winning  premiere at the 2020 Sydney Festival, The Visitors will be reworked for this brand-new production directed by one of Australia’s most celebrated directors, Quandamooka man Wesley Enoch (Queensland Theatre Company’s Sunshine Super Girl).

On a sweltering day in January 1788, seven clan leaders gather on a sandstone escarpment overlooking the harbour. The attendees, six Elders and one new initiate catch up, laugh together, share a meal and compare notes. But beyond the friendly banter, protocols, and hospitality, a momentous decision awaits.

A mysterious fleet of giant nawi is amassing in the harbour, and as they creep closer, these seven representatives must choose unanimously: Should they send these strangers on their way or welcome them?

The Visitors is a riveting, deeply researched insight into one of Australia’s most impactful and painful days and a hugely entertaining study of how communities respond to change and the unknown.

The Visitors features an all-star cast, including Joseph Wunujaka Althouse (Hayes Theatres’ The Lucky Country), Luke Carroll (Belvoir’s At What Cost?), Elaine Crombie (STC’s The 7 Stages of Grieving), Kyle Morrison (Bell Shakespeare’s Macbeth), Guy Simon (Griffin’s Whitefella Yella Tree), Beau Dean Riley Smith (QTC’s Sunshine Super Girl), and Dalara Williams (TV’s The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart).

Simon Hinton, Merrigong Theatre Company's Artistic Director and CEO, said, “The Visitors is one of the most important pieces of Australian theatre of the last few years, and it’s fantastic for Wollongong audiences to be able to see it. At a time when we are as a nation reflecting on  the last 235 troubled years of our history, this is an incisive, clever, witty, reflection on the moment in 1788 when everything changed for Aboriginal people, but above everything it is great theatre.”




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Sydney

1
Sigrid Thornton and Andrew Upton Return to Sydney Theatre Company with THE SEAGULL Photo
Sigrid Thornton and Andrew Upton Return to Sydney Theatre Company with THE SEAGULL

Stage and screen icon Sigrid Thornton (The Lifespan of a Fact) returns to Sydney Theatre Company’s Roslyn Packer Theatre this November in a new adaptation of The Seagull. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
En Coda Symphony Orchestra Comes to The Art Gallery of NSW For Sensory Performance Photo
En Coda Symphony Orchestra Comes to The Art Gallery of NSW For Sensory Performance

The Art Gallery of NSW will welcome En Coda Symphony Orchestra for the Sydney premiere of this world-first therapeutic sound experience. This unique musical and meditative journey will be performed for one special concert on 22nd October in the Nelson Meers Foundation Hall. Learn more about the upcoming event here!

3
Kate Ceberano Comes to the Sydney Opera House With MY LIFE IS A SYMPHONY in 2024 Photo
Kate Ceberano Comes to the Sydney Opera House With MY LIFE IS A SYMPHONY in 2024

Following sold out performances across the country, legend of Australian music Kate Ceberano is bringing her acclaimed show, My Life Is A Symphony, to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall on Wednesday, 3 January. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

4
Alexander Gavrylyuk Joins Sydney Symphony This November Photo
Alexander Gavrylyuk Joins Sydney Symphony This November

Internationally-acclaimed, Ukrainian-Australian pianist, Alexander Gavrylyuk will take on a giant of the piano repertoire, Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No.1, this November. Learn more about the upcoming concert here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Celebrates Opening Night
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary Video
Exclusive: Watch Andrew Rannells In ID's Matthew Shepard Documentary
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Krystal Joy Brown Is Getting All Gussied Up for MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Australia - Sydney SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You Don't Have To Be Jewish
Bondi Pavilion Theatre (10/25-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Visitors
Riverside Theatre (10/19-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Medium
The Independent Theatre (10/19-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare Distilled with Archie Rose
The Seed, Pier 2/3 (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Roslyn Packer Theatre (9/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Italian Comedy
Meraki Arts Bar (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jack and the Beanstalk with The Metropolitan Orchestra
Balmain Town Hall (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wolfgang’s Magical Musical Circus
Riverside Theatres (10/06-12/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# uNCOILED eXposed
Illawarra Performing Arts Centre (10/19-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers The Musical
Pioneer Theatre (10/20-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You