Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Merrigong Theatre Company Launches MERRIGONGX 2023 and a New Temporary Independent Artist Hub, 93 CROWN

In 2023, the program will feature a line-up of four exciting productions on stage, as well as 17 works in development ranging across dance, theatre, music and more.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Merrigong Theatre Company has announced another exciting year of their annual artists' program, MERRIGONGX, showcasing the outstanding breadth of local talent and their bold new works. In 2023, the program will feature a line-up of four exciting productions on stage, as well as 17 works in development ranging across dance, theatre, music and more.

In 2023 during the refurbishment of the IPAC, Wollongong City Council has provided Merrigong with temporary space at 93 Crown Street to house a dynamic artist space in the heart of the Wollongong CBD. With the availability of 93 Crown for the first half of the year, MERRIGONGX will enhance their support which launched five years ago and has become the largest artists' programs in Australia, offering artists both a stage platform for their new works, and a dedicated space as they refine their craft and develop new outstanding works of theatre that reflect the amazing stories and communities Wollongong knows and loves.

Providing independent artists with the support of financial, technical, marketing, and artistic resources usually out of reach for them, MERRIGONGX allows for more daring creative risks in artistic practice.

Artistic Director and CEO of Merrigong Theatre Company, Simon Hinton said, "Our MERRIGONGX program goes from strength to strength each year, supporting artists to take creative risks, and championing local stories and community. This year we welcome 22 artists, busy working on developing new projects, and showcase the culmination of many years' hard work, with the public presentation of 4 new independent theatre works.

The temporary artist hub at 93 Crown Street, generously provided by Wollongong City Council during the refurbishment of IPAC, will open the door for more community and artist activities, such as drop-in sessions, small showings of new work, and a creative space to work on projects."

Kicking off the year in March, MERRIGONGX will stage the first of four productions, ChaChi and the Sea of Tears, by circus artist Neisha Murphy, which combines clowning and storytelling to present the action-packed show about facing your fears and finding light in the darkness - even in the biggest downpours.

March will also see the contemporary dance performance Optimal Stopping, by Proper Motion and La Infinita Compañía, bringing together two very different groups of dancers from opposite sides of the world, to meet and get to know each other as performers on stage. Five of Mexico's finest dancers along with local dancers from Wollongong will navigate space, choreography and relationships in real time in front of audiences.

Following a prolific inaugural 2022 season, uNCOILEd eXposed is back in October featuring three new pieces by local and NSW based choreographers as part of an experimental dance residency, all performed by the strikingly talented AUSTI. Dance and Physical Theatre (AUSTI.) company dancers.

Finally, in November, the subversive all-female ensemble featuring Cheryle Moore, Stephanie Hart and Lenny Ann Low, Frumpus present Landed, a new work about three shifty women, wordless but with plenty to say, who take an unnerving and rib-tickling excursion into silliness and power play.

This year MERRIGONGX will also present the development showing of Alana Valentine's (Letters to Lindy) My Beautiful Man, a deeply moving new play, featuring songs, based on the 2014 Lindt Cafe Siege and the lives impacted by the tragic loss of manager Tori Johnson.




Victorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in April Photo
Victorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in April
Victorian State Ballet presents The Snow Queen, from April 14 to 16 at The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood.  
Sydney Opera House Announces Latest UNWRAPPED Lineup Photo
Sydney Opera House Announces Latest UNWRAPPED Lineup
The Sydney Opera House unveiled its latest UnWrapped line-up, championing women artists creating bold contemporary work.
REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclus Photo
REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams
HAIRSPRAY THE MUSICAL is given a Sydney Revival over two decades after Jack O’Brien (Original Director) and Jerry Mitchell’s (Original Choreographer) original multi Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Laurence Olivier Award Winning production opened on Broadway. 
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Program For Sydney WorldPride 2023 Photo
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Program For Sydney WorldPride 2023
Darlinghurst Theatre Company celebrates Sydney WorldPride 2023 with a program that looks beyond the circuit events and dance parties to celebrate and bring joy to all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.     

More Hot Stories For You


Victorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in AprilVictorian State Ballet Presents THE SNOW QUEEN in April
February 15, 2023

Victorian State Ballet presents The Snow Queen, from April 14 to 16 at The Concourse Theatre, Chatswood.  
Sydney Opera House Announces Latest UNWRAPPED LineupSydney Opera House Announces Latest UNWRAPPED Lineup
February 15, 2023

The Sydney Opera House unveiled its latest UnWrapped line-up, championing women artists creating bold contemporary work.
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Program For Sydney WorldPride 2023Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Program For Sydney WorldPride 2023
February 14, 2023

Darlinghurst Theatre Company celebrates Sydney WorldPride 2023 with a program that looks beyond the circuit events and dance parties to celebrate and bring joy to all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.     
Australia's The Ten Tenors Return With a New Show, On Tour in 2023Australia's The Ten Tenors Return With a New Show, On Tour in 2023
February 13, 2023

Australia's own The TEN Tenors will be getting back on the tour bus in 2023 as they bring their Greatest Hits tour to cities and towns across Australia. The Greatest Hits tour will feature the most loved and requested songs the Tenors have performed across their 28 year history and from across multiple genres of music – the best from the world of opera, pop and rock music and so much more.
2022 Mike Walsh Fellowship Announced2022 Mike Walsh Fellowship Announced
February 9, 2023

The 2022 Mike Walsh Fellowships, amounting to $61,500, have recently been announced.  These five awards bring the total amount that Mike Walsh in the last 25 years has given to further the careers of up-and-coming theatre practitioners - from all areas of theatre - to just over $1,000,000.
share