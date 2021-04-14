Melanie Tait's THE APPLETON LADIES POTATO RACE Comes to Glen Street Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The play is a timely insight into gender equality, gender pay gap and women's movement.

From 13th to 16th May, Glen Street Theatre will welcome ABC Broadcaster, Author and Playwright Melanie Tait's funny, honest and heart-warming play The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race to the Northern Beaches for the first time.

Inspired by true events, Appleton is a quintessential small Aussie country town. Like most small town residents, there are those that embrace change and those that don't. Lifelong residents Barb and Bev are polar opposites - Barb rallies for change, with Bev not a fan of the tree-changers and their city ways.

Simmering tensions come to a head when GP Penny returns to her childhood home just in time for the Appleton Show and its famous potato race, where the winning man's prize is $1,000 and the winning woman's prize a mere $200. Penny makes it her mission to right this wrong, smashing through the glass ceiling, one potato sack at a time. What transpires is a spiraling, hilarious culture war that upsets the potato cart and makes you want to stand up for your principles.

This celebrated performance is an incredibly timely insight into gender equality, gender pay gap and women's movement without being preachy. It's a comedy about our relationship with both history and change, packing a punch by showing rural Australia through the eyes of five female leads fighting rejection and acceptance all whilst daring to ask whether the world can be something more.

Directed by Priscilla Jackman (White Pearl, The Catherine McGregor Story, The Father) The Appleton Ladies' Potato Race stars an impeccable line up of female talent with Valerie Bader (Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam, Wicked Sisters, The Wharf Revue), Merridy Eastman (A History of Falling Things), Sapidah Kian (Five Provocations, Tomorrow When the War Began, Gallipoli), Amber McMahon (Dance Nation, Small Mouth Sounds, Atlantis) and Sharon Millerchip (Fan Girls, Small Mouth Sounds, Chicago).

