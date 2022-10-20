MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL in Sydney Releases Tickets to January 2023

Ten-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical has wowed Sydney audiences since its long-awaited premiere at Capitol Theatre earlier this year. New tickets are on sale from today for performances from Tuesday 20 December 2022 to Sunday 1 January 2023 exclusively through Ticketmaster. Tickets start from $69 + handling fee. For those wishing to be surrounded by the action, a small number of 'Can Can!' table seats are available at every performance. All Moulin Rouge! The Musical tickets purchased through Ticketmaster are covered by the production's flexible Exchange Policy.



Elevate your experience to make it extra special with Can Can! seats:

Book Can Can! seats for an out-of-this-world experience. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a visual feast for the eyes, and the best way to truly experience all it has to offer is by purchasing the highly sought-after Can Can! seats. Can Can! tickets can be hard to come by for weekend shows, so try to look for a mid-week performance to secure this truly unique, sought-after experience. It's not for the faint hearted - these seats are located literally *within* the stage. Find out more here.

On a budget? Here's how to score the cheapest tickets:

No matter your desire, no matter your budget, you're welcome here - and with tickets from $69 everybody can enter the spectacular world of the Moulin Rouge! But you'll need to be quick. Access the limited number of $69 seats for Tuesday to Thursday performances by signing up to the Moulin Rouge! The Musical waitlist to get first access to new performances released for sale.

Try your luck with the TodayTix Moulin Rouge! The Musical $30 lottery for your chance to win exclusive pricing to select shows. If you are lucky enough to be selected as a winner, TodayTix will send you an email and/or SMS notification, and you'll have just one hour to claim your bargain tickets. Want to be in with a chance?

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, an Olivier Award, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers (other credits include Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Peter and the Starcatcher) with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan (also three-time Academy Award nominee including for Gladiator and The Aviator), choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh (also Lucille Lortel Award for Kung Fu and Emmy winner) and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine (other credits include Here Lies Love, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).



The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets; other credits include Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tony Award® and Olivier Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes; other credits include The King and I, My Fair Lady), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design; other credits include Come From Away), Sarah Cimino (make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Australian casting is by Lisa Campbell and Jim Carnahan.