Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

M'AP BOULE Comes to the Darlinghurst Theatre Next Month

Performances run 6 – 9 December.

Nov. 09, 2022  
M'AP BOULE Comes to the Darlinghurst Theatre Next Month

Utp presents the world premiere of M'ap Boulé at the Darlinghurst Theatre's Eternity Playhouse from the 6th to 9th December.

Music, revolution and self-reckoning collide to create M'ap Boulé, a unique blend of lyrical storytelling and powerful songwriting.

Developed over the last four years with Utp this earth-shaking work written by Haitian-Australian artist Nancy Denis (STC's Blithe Spirit and A Raisin in The Sun) and directed by Anthea Williams (Belvoir's HIR, Griffin Theatre Company's Since Ali Died), tells the story of a child of immigrant parents growing up in Australia in search of herself. Inspired by her Ancestors and their stories, M'ap Boulé shares Nancy's ongoing story of spirit, belonging and discovery.

M'ap Boulé is Haitian Krèole for "I'm on fire". This performance is set to the backdrop of the first black-led republic of Haiti when black Haitian slaves revolted against British and French colonisers, sending the country ablaze. This powerful history is interwoven with the personal narrative of Denis, a Haitian-Australian woman living on Gadigal land.

Writer and creator Nancy Denis says "The Haitian revolution is the largest and most successful rebellion in the Western Hemisphere, the first Black Republic, it has played a huge role in shaping Haitian culture. M'ap Boulé is an expression of my journey on the search of belonging on a colonised country. Inspired and fuelled by my Ancestors' spirit, might and resolve to ensure their legacy."

Utp Artistic Director Dr Jessica Olivieri says "Nancy is one of the most ridiculously talented performers I know. For so long we have seen her perform other people's stories, now for the first time Nancy performs her own words in her playwriting debut. Nancy has crafted a work that is both a punch in the guts and a warm hug. This work is for anyone who grew up wondering where they belonged, and everyone who is still looking."




REVIEW: The Classic Fairytale Is Given A Contemporary Twist In Rogers And Hammersteins CIN Photo
REVIEW: The Classic Fairytale Is Given A Contemporary Twist In Rogers And Hammerstein's CINDERELLA
Following on from its 2013 Broadway premiere, Douglas Carter Beane’s (Book) stage adaptation of Richard Rodgers (Music) and Oscar Hammerstein II’s (Lyrics and book) CINDERELLA waltzes onto the Lyric stage to captivate Sydney audiences of all ages.
REVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The Photo
REVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, Heather Mitchell Shines In RBG: OF MANY, ONE
REVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, Heather Mitchell Shines In RBG: OF MANY, ONE
RBG: OF MANY, ONE Extends Season in Sydney Photo
RBG: OF MANY, ONE Extends Season in Sydney
Since opening to critical acclaim and standing ovations, Sydney Theatre Company's RBG: Of Many, One at Wharf 1 Theatre starring the “magnificent” (Limelight) Heather Mitchell will be extended until 23 December.
Sport For Jove Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM Beginning Next Month Photo
Sport For Jove Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Beginning Next Month
Sport for Jove will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of their 2022/2023 Summer Season, at Bella Vista Farm from the 16th to 30th December, and Everglades Gardens, Leura from the 7th to 22nd January.

More Hot Stories For You


RBG: OF MANY, ONE Extends Season in SydneyRBG: OF MANY, ONE Extends Season in Sydney
November 8, 2022

Since opening to critical acclaim and standing ovations, Sydney Theatre Company's RBG: Of Many, One at Wharf 1 Theatre starring the “magnificent” (Limelight) Heather Mitchell will be extended until 23 December.
Sport For Jove Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Beginning Next MonthSport For Jove Presents A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Beginning Next Month
November 8, 2022

Sport for Jove will present A Midsummer Night’s Dream as part of their 2022/2023 Summer Season, at Bella Vista Farm from the 16th to 30th December, and Everglades Gardens, Leura from the 7th to 22nd January.
MAMMA MIA! Returns to Sydney in 2023MAMMA MIA! Returns to Sydney in 2023
November 7, 2022

The global musical phenomenon MAMMA MIA! will be dancing its way into the Sydney Lyric from May 2023 for a strictly limited season. Featuring 22 of ABBA's greatest hits, including Dancing Queen, Voulez Vous, S.O.S and Take a Chance On Me, the iconic songs you know and love are guaranteed to have audiences dancing in the aisles.
LIGHT & SHADE Comes to Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium of MusicLIGHT & SHADE Comes to Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium of Music
November 7, 2022

Conductor Sam Allchurch and Sydney Chamber Choir travel the musical landscape of Saxony, through the magnificent choral music of Bach and his outstanding predecessors, in a joyous concert of German Baroque, Light and Shade, at Verbrugghen Hall, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, on Saturday, November 19 at 7.30pm. 
CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Sydney's State Theatre This Holiday SeasonCHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Comes to Sydney's State Theatre This Holiday Season
November 4, 2022

Come and experience the most magical holiday event of the season on Thursday 22 December at Sydney's State Theatre. Christmas Spectacular is an extravaganza of music, circus, dance and magic that celebrates the joy and excitement of Christmas.