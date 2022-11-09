M'AP BOULE Comes to the Darlinghurst Theatre Next Month

Utp presents the world premiere of M'ap Boulé at the Darlinghurst Theatre's Eternity Playhouse from the 6th to 9th December.

Music, revolution and self-reckoning collide to create M'ap Boulé, a unique blend of lyrical storytelling and powerful songwriting.

Developed over the last four years with Utp this earth-shaking work written by Haitian-Australian artist Nancy Denis (STC's Blithe Spirit and A Raisin in The Sun) and directed by Anthea Williams (Belvoir's HIR, Griffin Theatre Company's Since Ali Died), tells the story of a child of immigrant parents growing up in Australia in search of herself. Inspired by her Ancestors and their stories, M'ap Boulé shares Nancy's ongoing story of spirit, belonging and discovery.

M'ap Boulé is Haitian Krèole for "I'm on fire". This performance is set to the backdrop of the first black-led republic of Haiti when black Haitian slaves revolted against British and French colonisers, sending the country ablaze. This powerful history is interwoven with the personal narrative of Denis, a Haitian-Australian woman living on Gadigal land.

Writer and creator Nancy Denis says "The Haitian revolution is the largest and most successful rebellion in the Western Hemisphere, the first Black Republic, it has played a huge role in shaping Haitian culture. M'ap Boulé is an expression of my journey on the search of belonging on a colonised country. Inspired and fuelled by my Ancestors' spirit, might and resolve to ensure their legacy."

Utp Artistic Director Dr Jessica Olivieri says "Nancy is one of the most ridiculously talented performers I know. For so long we have seen her perform other people's stories, now for the first time Nancy performs her own words in her playwriting debut. Nancy has crafted a work that is both a punch in the guts and a warm hug. This work is for anyone who grew up wondering where they belonged, and everyone who is still looking."