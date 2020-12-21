MAGIC MIKE LIVE Performances Resume 27 December

After six successful preview performances and incredible audience reaction, Magic Mike Live Australia will resume its performances on Sunday 27 December. Performances this week up to and including 26 December have been cancelled.

Guests impacted by any cancelled performances will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly to reschedule and exchange tickets into future performances, currently on sale until 4 April 2021.

Conceived and Directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a thrilling 360-degree live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, Magic Mike Live is one of the most unique, immersive live-entertainment experiences in the world. The films were adored by Australian audiences and fans will be thrilled to see the show live on stage - they won't be disappointed.