Little Triangle Will Present NINE at the Seymour Centre; Cast Announced

After presenting critically acclaimed productions of Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along, & The Wild Party, Little Triangle will present its fourth musical, NINE, in September for a strictly limited 2-week season at the Seymour Centre, featuring a cast of 1 man, 17 women, and 1 child to be announced at a future date.

"What's a good thing for, if not for taking it to excess?"

Set in 1960s Italy, Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's Tony Award®-winning musical NINE follows film director Guido Contini as he suffers a midlife crisis fueled by his crumbling marriage and a smattering of unsuccessful films. His failure at the box office is mirrored in his life behind the silver screen - caught in a web of romantic entanglements, involving his wife, his mistress, his muse, and every girl in Venice. Haunted by images and memories from his past and bereft of an idea for a new film, Guido watches as his reality blurs into fantasy. The women in his life, emerge from the shadows of his mind to serenade, seduce or scold him. Though his body is clearing forty, his mind is nearing ten; Guido must grow up if he is to recapture his creativity and save his marriage.

NINE is proudly supported by the USU's Bright Ideas program.

DIRECTOR & DESIGNER Alexander Andrews

MUSIC DIRECTOR Antonio Fernandez

CHOREOGRAPHER Madison Lee

PRODUCER Rose McClelland

LIGHTING DESIGNER James Wallis

PROPS & SOUND DESIGNER Hayden Rodgers

STAGE MANAGER & REHEARSAL PHOTOGRAPHER Christopher Starnawski

"Production company Little Triangle's potential for presenting quality small-scale musical theatre on a shoe-string is one of the most exciting things to happen in Sydney's indie Music Theatre scene..." - StageWhispers

ABOUT THE CAST

Director Alexander Andrews & Producer Rose McClelland have assembled some of Sydney's finest emerging & established musical theatre talent.

NINE follows Andy Leonard as the famed film director Guido Contini. Leonard's stage roles include the titular role in 'Keating' (Birdie Productions) and Gio in long-running West End show, 'The Vegemite Tales'.

Luisa Contini will be played by Little Triangle & WAAPA alumna Tayla Jarrett (Merrily We Roll Along, The Wild Party). Making her Sydney debut is VCA graduate Petronella van Tienen as Guido's muse Claudia Nardi.

Guido Contini's mistress will be played by Little Triangle alumna (Sunday in the Park with George, Merrily We Roll Along) & 2018 Rob Guest Endowment Semi-Finalist Caitlin Rose, whose solo cabaret 'Murder, She Sang' was presented by Little Triangle in June 2019 to critical acclaim. Queensland Con graduate Sarah Murr makes her Little Triangle debut as Saraghina, after recently appearing in Squabbalogic's developmental presentation of Good Omens.

After appearing in Sunday in the Park with George, Tisha Kelemen returns to the Little Triangle stage as Guido's Mama. The vivacious Liliane La Fleur will be brought to life by Sydney audience favourite Michele Lansdown. AIM graduates & Little Triangle alumni Kelly Goddard & Katelin Koprivec will play Mama Maddelena & Stephanie with Sydney Conservatorium graduate Phoebe Clark as Our Lady of the Spa.

Dance Captain Sophie Perkins (The Wild Party) will lead the strong ensemble made up of familiar faces & fan favourites Matilda Moran & Victoria Luxton, along with Little Triangle newcomers Maddison Burton, Ellyn Gwillim, Sophia Charters & Amy Humphreys.

After her Sydney Theatre Award nominated choreography in The Wild Party, Madison Lee returns to the Little Triangle creative team. Music Direction will come from pianist Antonio Fernandez, who was seen as the Pianist in Merrily We Roll Along.

CAST LIST

Andy Leonard (Guido), Tayla Jarrett (Luisa), Petronella van Tienen (Claudia), Caitlin Rose (Carla), Sarah Murr (Saraghina), Tisha Kelemen (Guido's Mama), Michele Lansdown (La Fleur), Kelly Goddard (Mama Maddelena), Katelin Koprivec (Stephanie), Phoebe Clark (Our Lady of the Spa), Megan Walshe (Lina, Ensemble), Victoria Luxton (Ensemble), Matilda Moran (Ensemble), Maddison Burton (Ensemble), Ellyn Gwillim (Ensemble), Sophie Perkins (Dance Captain, Ensemble), Sophia Charters (Ensemble), Amy Humphreys (Ensemble).

"I look forward to many more nights of tight, inventive theatre with this group and I predict big things." - CutCommon

SEASON DETAILS

Venue Reginald Theatre

Dates September 5 - 14, 2019

Performance Times Tue - Sat, 7:30pm & Sat 2pm

Prices $30 - $50*

Established in early 2017, Little Triangle aims to present underperformed theatrical productions that challenge audiences and performers alike at a low price point - in the hopes to expand, educate and diversify the music theatre

audience base, especially amongst young people.

*A transaction fee may apply





