Les Celebrates 25 Years With Musical Highlights Show To Benefit Actors Benevolent Fund

Les Solomon created his talent management company Lambert House Enterprises in 1996. It added an acting agency in 1997 (25 years ago) and has flourished since with so many famous performers who have grown and had their careers developed by Les and his staff.



Among the many clients who have been part of Lambert House (many of whom are still with the company today) are David Campbell, Tim Draxl, Hayden Tee, Kane Alexander, Shaun Rennie, Belinda Wollaston, James Wright, Campion Decent, Judi Connelli, Kate Maree Hoolihan, Bianca Baykara, Nicholas Christo, David Simes, Rachel Marley, Isaac Broadbent, Callum Slater, Joe Kalou and many more. Lambert House has also been responsible for developing many of these artists in their overseas performances, most notably Hayden Tee's Broadway and West End debuts, David Campbell at Rainbow and Stars and several Off Broadway shows and cabaret debuts. The company has also produced many successful stage productions under the Lambert House banner, including the much remembered New York Recovery Concert, several productions of "The Credeaux Canvas", "Away", "Jasper Jones' (Glug award-best independent production),"Three Winters Green" and "Relative Merits".

The 12 December song and dance fest at the New Theatre features

Isaac Broadbent, Rachel Marley, Tom Kelly, Callum Slater, Mo Lovegrove, Mitch Roberts, Elijah Manis, Talia Sigsworth, Liam Faulkner Diamond and Kate Maree Hoolihan...

plus many more to be announced. With musical director Ellen Buckley.

IT'S A MUSICAL!

A Triple Threat Triple Treat in aid of the Actors' Benevolent Fund

One Night Only: Monday December 12th at 7pm

The New Theatre, 542 King St Newtown

Tickets: $30 Concession $20

BOOKINGS: www.trybooking.com/CEHCG