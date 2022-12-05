Les Celebrates 25 Years With Musical Highlights Show To Benefit Actors Benevolent Fund
The event is set for Monday December 12th at 7pm.
Les Solomon created his talent management company Lambert House Enterprises in 1996. It added an acting agency in 1997 (25 years ago) and has flourished since with so many famous performers who have grown and had their careers developed by Les and his staff.
Among the many clients who have been part of Lambert House (many of whom are still with the company today) are David Campbell, Tim Draxl, Hayden Tee, Kane Alexander, Shaun Rennie, Belinda Wollaston, James Wright, Campion Decent, Judi Connelli, Kate Maree Hoolihan, Bianca Baykara, Nicholas Christo, David Simes, Rachel Marley, Isaac Broadbent, Callum Slater, Joe Kalou and many more. Lambert House has also been responsible for developing many of these artists in their overseas performances, most notably Hayden Tee's Broadway and West End debuts, David Campbell at Rainbow and Stars and several Off Broadway shows and cabaret debuts. The company has also produced many successful stage productions under the Lambert House banner, including the much remembered New York Recovery Concert, several productions of "The Credeaux Canvas", "Away", "Jasper Jones' (Glug award-best independent production),"Three Winters Green" and "Relative Merits".
The 12 December song and dance fest at the New Theatre features
Isaac Broadbent, Rachel Marley, Tom Kelly, Callum Slater, Mo Lovegrove, Mitch Roberts, Elijah Manis, Talia Sigsworth, Liam Faulkner Diamond and Kate Maree Hoolihan...
plus many more to be announced. With musical director Ellen Buckley.
IT'S A MUSICAL!
A Triple Threat Triple Treat in aid of the Actors' Benevolent Fund
One Night Only: Monday December 12th at 7pm
The New Theatre, 542 King St Newtown
Tickets: $30 Concession $20
BOOKINGS: www.trybooking.com/CEHCG
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
Come along this summer and meet Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly, and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to life in Sydney's Royal Botanic Garden from 5 to 22 January 2023.
National Gallery Launches VISION – A Celebration Of One Of The Nation's Most Remarkable Buildings
December 1, 2022
Published in the 40th Anniversary year, Vision: Art, Architecture and the National Gallery of Australia celebrates the story behind one of the nation's most remarkable buildings.
The Dancing Queen Dining Experience is Returning to Sydney
November 30, 2022
Grab your dancing queens, and honey honeys because a Mamma Mia inspired dining experience is returning to Potts Point Hotel on Darlinghurst Road! The dining experience will pop-up for a limited time only with shows currently planned on the 11th December and 22nd January, 2023!
Seymour Centre Announces 2023 Season; CAMP, THE TURN OF THE SCREW, and More!
November 30, 2022
Seymour Centre has announced its 2023 season, a set of six spectacular plays brought to the stage by some of Australia’s most creative and daring independent theatre companies.
BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023
November 29, 2022
Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arena’s around the country.