LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Returns To The Concourse Theatre In 2023

After having to pause the production of La Cage aux Folles due to COVID-19, the show will be returning to Sydney with new dates at The Concourse Theatre in Chatswood from 1 February 2023 and the producers are thrilled to re-confirm that Paul Capsis will be taking the lead role as Albin.



Returning to the role of Georges, Albin's husband and nightclub manager, is internationally renowned singer and actor, Michael Cormick (Beauty and The Beast, The Phantom Of The Opera).



Zoë Ventoura (Home and Away, Packed To The Rafters), will play Marie Dindon, while Lani Tupu (Farscape, The Reckoning) plays Edouard Dindon, conservative politician and future in-law. Anthony Brandon Wong (Matrix Reloaded, The Family Law) takes the role of the wild butler/maid, Jacob, and Lucia Mastrantone (Looking For Alibrandi, The Secrets She Keeps) is the imposingly stylish restauranteur and best friend, Jacqueline.



The two young lovebirds, Jean-Michel and Anne, at the centre of the caper will be played by exciting new talents Noah Mullins (West Side Story, Jagged Little Pill) and Chloe Malek (American In Paris). Also joining the mayhem is Nancy Denis (The Great Gatsby, A Raisin In The Sun) as Francis, the club's stage manager.



Playing our "notorious and dangerous Cagelles" are the extraordinary, all-singing, all-dancing talents of Nick Eynaud, Nick Jones, Joe Meldrum, Liam Peel, Caity Plummer, Ethan Ritchie, Trent Sinclair and Max Walburn.



Photos, bios and artwork can be downloaded from here. For detailed information on the production and team, see here.



The entire Australian production team will be led by exciting young Sydney director, Riley Spadaro; Choreographer - Veronica Beattie George, Musical Consultant - Michael Tyack with Musical Director Craig Renshaw fronting a 8-piece band. Costume Designer - James Browne, Set Designer - Grace Deacon, Lighting Designer - Phoebe Pilcher, Sound Designer - Anthony Lorenz, Wig and Makeup Designer - Drew-Elizabeth Johnstone and Casting Director - David Newman.

La Cage aux Folles is a unique show in that it is a traditional Broadway musical with big, brassy dance numbers and yet it was maverick and revolutionary in many other ways including giving birth to the emotional anthem I Am What I Am. Written by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Torch Song Trilogy) and Jerry Herman (Hello Dolly, Mame), based on the French play by Jean Poiret. La Cage aux Folles is a story of love, commitment, family, and acceptance, - a timeless and enduring story that many Australians know from the Hollywood movie The Birdcage starring Robin Williams which was based on La Cage aux Folles.



The Concourse Theatre

409 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood



Wednesday, 1 February 2023 - 7.30pm

Thursday, 2 February 2023 - 1.00pm and 7.30pm

Friday, 3 February 2023 - 7:30pm

Saturday, 4 February 2023 - 2.00pm and 8.00pm

Sunday, 5 February 2023 - 1.00pm and 6.30pm



Tickets available NOW from Ticketek



www.lacage.com.au