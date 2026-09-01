KOREABOO to Make Victorian Premiere at Malthouse Theatre

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Acclaimed actor Michelle Lim Davidson (The Newsreader, The Feather in the Web) makes her playwriting debut with KOREABOO, a funny and heartfelt new work making its Victorian premiere at Malthouse Theatre's Beckett from 24 September – 10 October.

Inspired by events in Davidson's own life, KOREABOO is a deeply personal mother-daughter reunion story exploring intercountry adoption, cultural identity and the search for connection. Davidson stars alongside Heather Jeong, under the direction of Jessica Arthur (The Dictionary of Lost Words, GAME. SET. MATCH).

Best known to audiences for her acclaimed screen work, including starring as Noelene Kim in ABC's The Newsreader, Davidson steps into the dual role of playwright and performer for KOREABOO, bringing her own experiences to the stage with warmth and humour.

Developed through Griffin Studio, KOREABOO premiered in Griffin Theatre Company's 2025 season, and comes to Melbourne after a season at La Boite as part of Brisbane Festival.

Hannah has travelled to Korea with a plan: reunite with her birth mother, Umma, and spend a golden summer making up for lost time.

But when she arrives in Seoul, the reunion she has imagined is nowhere to be found. Umma works day and night in a convenience store and appears far more preoccupied with keeping the shelves stocked than getting to know her long-lost Australian daughter.

Raised in Australia, Hannah arrives determined to find a place in her mother's world, despite the language and cultural barriers between them. To Umma, her K-Pop-loving daughter is a 'Koreaboo' — and with little more than Google Translate and relentless optimism on her side, Hannah has one sweltering summer to bridge the distance between them.

'KOREABOO began with my own experience of returning to South Korea and trying to build a relationship with my birth family after reuniting with them. I was interested in what comes after reunion, and how you begin to build a relationship across language, culture and years apart,' shared Michelle Lim Davidson.

'It feels incredibly special to bring KOREABOO to Malthouse for its Victorian premiere. At its heart, it's about belonging and trying to love someone as they are, rather than as you imagined they might be. I hope Naarm/Melbourne audiences laugh, are surprised by where the play takes them, and perhaps recognise something of their own relationships in Hannah and Umma.'

Davidson is joined by Heather Jeong as Umma, with a creative team including Jessica Arthur (Director), Julian Larnach (Dramaturg), Mel Page (Designer), Brendon Boney (Composer & Sound Designer), Kate Baldwin (Lighting Designer), Geita Goarin (Design Associate), Sherydan Simson (Production Manager – Griffin) and Jen Jackson (Stage Manager).

KOREABOO plays at Malthouse Theatre's Beckett Theatre from 24 September - 10 October 2026. Tickets on sale now at malthousetheatre.com.au.

Performance Dates & Times

Previews: 7.30pm, Thursday 24 - Friday 25 September + Monday 28 September

In Season: 7.30pm, Tuesday-Saturday, 2pm Saturday, 6.30pm Monday

Time to Talk: 7.30pm, Tuesday 6 October

Adoptee Community Night: 7:30pm, Friday 9 October

Duration: Approximately 80 minutes, no interval

Koreaboo Credits

Playwright: Michelle Lim Davidson

Director: Jessica Arthur

Cast: Michelle Lim Davidson, Heather Jeong

Dramaturg: Julian Larnach

Designer: Mel Page

Lighting Designer: Kate Baldwin

Composer & Sound Designer: Brendon Boney

Design Associate: Geita Goarin

Production Manager (Griffin): Sherydan Simson

Stage Manager: Jen Jackson

Photo Credit: David Boon



Photo Credit: David Boon

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